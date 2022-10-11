Anyone who does this with the Food Stamp can take just cause

Those who use the Food Stamp incorrectly may lose the right to the benefit, as well as be fired for just cause.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Will the INSS lifetime review come out in 2022?

The Food Voucher is one of the benefits best known by Brazilian workers who have a formal contract. Through it, it is possible to improve the nutrition of the employee, as well as of his family members. At the same time, it is possible to have good savings at the end of the month in this sector. However, some practices with the benefit are seen as prohibited and subject to penalties.

This is said because many people use Food Stamps the wrong way. And the punishments for the misuse of credit card are also unknown to many. So, see below what can make you receive a punishment or just cause.

Those who use the Food Stamp incorrectly may lose the right to the benefit, as well as be fired for just cause. Therefore, it is essential to pay attention to its use.

As part of a federal government program, the Food Voucher aims to guarantee quality food to workers who earn up to 5 minimum wages. Therefore, the use of the benefit must be exclusive to the cardholder.

In short, it is possible to use the Food Voucher in restaurants, cafeterias, markets and bakeries. Therefore, it is illegal to use it for sale or donation of value. This is what article 171 of the Penal Code says, which considers the sale of food stamps to be a crime of embezzlement. In addition, dismissal for just cause is provided for by article 482 of the CLT, as negotiating the benefit means a serious functional fault.

In addition to losing the card and job, the person can get up to 5 years of imprisonment and have to pay a high fine. Finally, if there is a finding of use of resources in bad faith, dismissal for just cause can occur and the worker is without access to labor rights.

What is the advantage of putting the CPF on the note?

Image: Viktoriia Hnatiuk/shutterstock.com