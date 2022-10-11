Apple wants to retire iPhone 5C; iPad Mini 3 would also be in the crosshairs | Cell

The iPhone 5C, launched in 2013, is in the process of being declared obsolete by Apple. In practice, cell phone users will no longer be able to avail of technical assistance services at apple stores and authorized partners. The information comes from a memo sent to official stores, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Despite the repercussion of the theme, there is still no official announcement from the company. Created to be Apple’s “cheap”, the model in question was successful among consumers who wanted to have a product from the Cupertino giant, but did not want to spend so much.
The launch price of the iPhone 5C reached R$ 1,999, a competitive value compared to the more expensive brothers, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5S, which exceeded R$ 2,399 at that time.
iPhone 5C can be retired by the end of the year — Photo: Isadora Díaz/TechTudo
In 2020, the iPhone 5C joined the manufacturer’s list of “classic” products, which limited the scope of repairs. Since then, repairs have been subject to increasingly restricted parts availability. Now, he can be definitively retired from November.
With no update support for a newer system, the device announced almost ten years ago has iOS 11 as its latest update. For comparison purposes, it is possible to mention that, currently, the company chaired by Tim Cook already has devices that run iOS 16.
The 2014 iPad Mini 3 is heading in the same direction as the iPhone 5C and may have its retirement confirmed later this year.
Although its days are numbered, the iPhone 5C has had a significant trajectory in the history of iPhones. One of the first models to bring different colors to Apple devices, it inaugurated a family with options in green, blue, yellow, pink and white. For being more affordable, he combined the molds of the iPhone 5 with a plastic finish.
Until 2018, the iPhone 5C was still circulating in online retail. At the time, it was sold for around R$420, a value applied to used phones. The phone’s datasheet included 4G network, 8 MP main camera and tiny 4-inch screen. Storage options were 8GB, 16GB and 32GB.
with information from MacRumors
