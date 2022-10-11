Are Amazon Echo Buds any good? See Headset Price and Details | Headphones

Amazon Echo Buds is Amazon’s premium wireless headphone, launched in Brazil in 2022. With built-in Alexa, the device promises good sound quality with clarity and balanced volume. Among its main features, it is possible to highlight the noise cancellation, ambient mode and the possibility of asking the voice assistant to perform actions without taking the cell phone out of the pocket. The Bluetooth connection makes it possible to use the audio accessory on various devices.

Combining the charge in the case with that of the headphones, the Echo Buds’ battery can last up to 15 hours. On Amazon’s official website, you can find the device for as low as R$899. TechTudo presents the Echo Buds data sheet and its main specifications. Check out the details and some competitors of the model.

Echo Buds allow you to bring the Alexa virtual assistant to everyday life — Photo: Reproduction / Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds datasheet

Launch in Brazil: April 2022

Price: from BRL 899

Weight: 5.7g per headset

Dimensions: headset: 2 x 1.9 x 1.9 cm; case: 6.6 x 2.8 x 3.9 cm

colors: black

Driver: 5.7mm

Microphones: 3 per headset: 2 external beamforming mics + 1 internal mic

Drive response frequency: not informed

Bluetooth: version 5.0

Battery life: up to 15 hours

Power: USB-C

Sensors: accelerometer, proximity, touch

Extras: IPX4, Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri

The Echo Buds are an in-ear headphone that has a discreet look with a matte finish. Available only in black, the device has silicone tips and fixing hooks that can be adjusted according to the user’s preference. Each headset weighs about 5.5 g and has dimensions of 2 x 1.9 x 1.9 cm.

Amazon Echo Buds have a discreet look with a matte finish — Photo: Maria Alice Freire/TechTudo

The headphones’ battery charging case is also compact and follows the same matte finish pattern. Its rectangular shape measures 6.6 x 2.8 x 3.9 cm and can be easily carried in a trouser pocket or inside a backpack. An LED on the case indicates battery and connection status. There is USB-C connection for battery charging. The Echo Buds also have a version that features a case with wireless charging.

One of the main features of the Echo Buds presented by Amazon is the voice command by Alexa directly through the headset, without the need to remove the cell phone from your pocket. With this, the user can request a music playlist in a streaming application, create reminders, add items to the shopping list and perform the other intelligent functions of the voice assistant. The device also supports Siri and Google Assistant.

Echo Buds are compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant — Photo: Maria Alice Freire/TechTudo

According to the manufacturer, to perform the functions, the headset has an advanced chipset. A Realtek RTL8763C Bluetooth, an audio codec and an NXP digital signal processor are also integrated into the system. The Echo Buds also stand out for having active noise cancellation and ambient mode so you can hear your surroundings without removing the accessory from your ears.

The wireless connection is made via Bluetooth 5.0, which promises stability during audio calls and lag-free music playback. Smart features and voice commands use your smartphone’s Wi-Fi or mobile data connection and the Alexa app. Compatible with Android O (8) and iOS 14 or higher devices, the headset has accelerometer, proximity and touch sensors. The earbuds feature 5.7mm dynamic drivers and are splash resistant with IPX4 certification.

In addition to offering smart features like the voice assistant, Amazon Echo Buds also promise good sound quality for work or play. Although its proposal is to deliver sound with clarity and balance, some of the technical details about the accessory are not presented, such as the frequency response of the drivers, impedance and sensitivity. Still, active noise cancellation can help in the process of delivering good music reproduction, as it allows the user to feel immersed in the sound.

Amazon’s headset promises to offer autonomy within the standards expected for the category. With voice command features with Alexa and active noise cancellation enabled, the device can play up to 5 hours of music. Counting on the battery of the charging case, this value rises to a total of 15 hours, that is, two extra recharges.

Echo Buds offer up to 15 hours of music with the recharge case battery — Photo: Maria Alice Freire/TechTudo

With the advanced audio features and smart commands turned off, the headset has a battery life of 6.5 hours. With the battery in the case, the total autonomy of the model reaches 19.5 hours. A single charge of the device is capable of guaranteeing four hours of call time. In addition, a 15-minute quick charge is capable of guaranteeing 2 hours of music playback. Recharging can be done via USB-C or in the Qi standard, in the case of the wireless case.

Amazon Echo Buds are sold by Amazon on their official website in Brazil. The device can be purchased for R$899 or R$854 in cash. The headphone version with wireless charging case sells for R$999 or R$949 in cash. The audio accessory has a 12 month limited warranty and technical support.

Echo Buds compete with heavyweight names in the compact headphones segment that have advanced audio capabilities. One of the cheapest models is the Galaxy Buds Pro, which can be found from R$ 799. The Samsung accessory features noise cancellation, IPX7 certification against water and a battery with up to 28 hours of battery life combined with the charging case. .

The JBL Tour Pro+ is another highlight that competes with Amazon’s smart phone. The accessory has noise cancellation and long battery life with up to 32 hours combining the earphones and charging case. The model can be purchased for from R$ 999.

