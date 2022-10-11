Atltico x Fred case: execution action goes to Justia de Minas

photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Atltico’s execution action against Fred has a new chapter in Justice

The Atltico x Fred in Justice case gained another chapter. In a decision of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, the execution action for the former striker to pay the club a fine of R$ 10 million (without corrections in the amount) as compensation for having signed a contract with Cruzeiro, in 2018 , to be evaluated by the Minas Gerais Labor Court.

With interest and monetary corrections, the amount charged by Atltico to Fred is close to R$38 million, according to the Jorge Nicola’s Column, last August. Galo obtained a favorable decision to receive the compensation, in the National Chamber of Dispute Resolution (CNDR), in the CBF. The former striker, who retired from Fluminense this year, appealed to the 3rd Region Labor Court (TRT-3), but the previously stipulated amount was maintained.

Atltico filed an enforcement action with the Court of Rio de Janeiro, charging amounts that, with interest and monetary corrections since 2018, left the debt in the region of R$ 32 million. Fred, however, appealed again and took the case back to the Labor Court. Galo appealed, but the TJRJ’s decision was upheld.

With this, the Labor Court will be able to accept the decision of the TJRJ and judge the execution action. However, otherwise, in the event that the court does not have jurisdiction, Atltico would have to sue the Superior Court of Justice in Brasilia again.