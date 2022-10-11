Barry Keoghan, Batman’s Joker, Auditioned To Play The Riddler

The actor Barry Keoghanwho lived a new version of the Joker in the Batman in Matt Reevesrevealed that he did not audition for the Clown of Crime, but for another DC villain. “I wanted to be the Charade” said in interview for british gqwho submitted an unsolicited video for the production.



Part of the test was released, in which Keoghan appears dressed in black and white clothes, green suspenders, a bowler hat and outlined in a sequence in which he leaves the elevator and walks down a hallway; see below:

However, Barry learned that the role had already been taken over by jonah hilland later would go to Paul Dano. Four months passed and he received a call from his agent saying, “ the Batman wants you to play the Joker – but you can’t tell anyone”.

In the same interview, he was asked about the possibility of returning for the sequel, he says that “as soon as this connection [com o convite] to arrive”he insists, “I’m there man, I’m there”.

Directed by Reeves (Monkey’s Planet), the new Batman has in the list Robert Pattinson like the Batman, Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Paul Dano (Charade), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) and Colin Farrell (Penguin).

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Follow us also on YouTube: on omeletvewith the main topics of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bento Omeletour anime, manga and otaku culture channel.