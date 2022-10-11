Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro 2: Compare the headphones sold by Apple | Headphones

Beats Fit Pro and AirPods Pro 2 are two premium headphones sold by Apple. Both models feature advanced audio features such as noise cancellation and ambient mode and promise a personalized experience for users. Despite the similarities, the models have some differences from each other, especially in price. Launched in 2021, the Beats Fit Pro can be purchased on Apple’s official website for R$2,149. The AirPods Pro 2, from 2022, have an official price of R$ 2,599.

With the promise of a good fit in the ears, the headphones have a compact design and in-ear fit with silicone tips. Connecting via Bluetooth makes it possible to use the accessories on Android and iPhone (iOS) devices with ease. Next, the TechTudo presents the main specs of Beats Fit Pro and AirPods Pro 2.

🔎 Huawei launches FreeBuds Pro 2, rival of AirPods Pro in Brazil

2 of 9 Beats Fit Pro can be found in four colors — Photo: Disclosure / Beats Beats Fit Pro can be found in four colors — Photo: Disclosure/Beats

👉 Which is the best Bluetooth headset? See the TechTudo Forum

Both models have a compact size and promise comfort during use. The Beats Fit Pro is an in-ear model that has temples, called fixing tabs by the brand, that adapt according to the shape of the user’s ear. With universal construction, the flaps promise more security to perform movements during use, being a good option for physical activities. The silicone tips can be adjusted in three sizes, which vary according to the user’s preference.

The phone can be found in different colors: black, white, graphite and pink. The refill case follows the same color palette. The case is compact and has dimensions of 2.8 x 6.2 x 6.2 cm and weighs 55.1 g. Its small size allows easy transport in bags, for example. The phone has the following measurements: 1.9 x 3 x 2.4 cm. The weight is 5.6 g per earpiece.

Beats Fit Pro features a flexible headband for a better fit in the ear — Photo: Disclosure / Beats

Only available in white, the AirPods Pro 2 are also a compact in-ear option. Unlike its rival, the only security that the user has that the headphones are well attached to the ears are the silicone tips, which have different sizes. The device also features elongated temples with touch-sensitive controls where the microphones are located.

The charging case has as a differential a sound output and an input to place a cord, which allows you to hang the case in your backpack, for example. The dimensions of the refill component are 4.5 x 6 x 2.1 cm and 50.8 g. The headphones are 3 x 2.1 x 2.4 cm and weigh 5.3 g each.

3 of 9 AirPods Pro 2 can be carried by a strap for added convenience — Photo: Handout/Apple AirPods Pro 2 can be carried by a strap, for more convenience — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The headphones’ visual specs are similar. To consider the best option, the user can analyze what the accessory would be used for. The Beats Fit Pro would be the ideal model for those who practice physical activities listening to music, while the AirPods Pro 2 would be more suitable for other occasions.

Beats Fit Pro is compatible with Android and iPhone (iOS) devices. The device’s Class 1 Bluetooth connection allows the user to easily connect to their smartphone, with the promise of fewer interruptions and greater range. On Android phones, you can install the Beats app to access other features like battery level monitoring, firmware updates, one-touch pairing, custom controls, and headphone fit testing.

The phone is still compatible with audio technologies that promise to improve the user experience. One of them is spatial audio with head tracking, which promises greater immersion in music, movies, series and games. The feature uses gyroscopes and accelerometers to adjust the sound as the user moves their head when using the accessory.

4 of 9 Beats Fit Pro microphones are also used to run advanced audio features — Photo: Handout/Apple Beats Fit Pro microphones are also used to run advanced audio features — Photo: Handout/Apple

Another highlight of the headset is the active noise cancellation. This is an interesting specification for users who use the device in busy environments, such as public transport, for example. The feature promises to filter external sounds and optimize them so that the user can hear what is being played with more tranquility. For those who need to hear the external environment while using the headset, the ambient mode can help in this process. The functionality allows you to capture the surrounding sound when listening to music. As an option to be used during physical activities, the Beats Fit Pro still comes with IPX4 certification, which guarantees resistance against water and sweat.

The model comes equipped with Apple’s H1 chip, which guarantees an interesting functionality for users of Apple devices. The promise is easy pairing of branded devices, being possible to perform dynamic pairing between iPhone, Mac and iPad. This makes it easier to change the playback device. In addition, it is also possible to share audio with friends who have Beats Fit Pro or AirPods models.

5 of 9 AirPods Pro 2 tips — Photo: Disclosure / Apple AirPods Pro 2 tips — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

The AirPods Pro 2 are not far behind, and they feature some of the same features as their rival. The device’s connectivity is Bluetooth 5.3, which promises to offer stable connection with the smartphone and lower battery consumption. The headset and charging case are IPX4 certified.

Advanced audio specifications are also present in the AirPods Pro 2. Spatial audio with head tracking, ambient mode and active noise cancellation ensure that the user has a personalized experience for a variety of everyday situations. The model can handle street, public transport and work use with ease and adjusts to the user’s preference.

A differential of the accessory is the adaptive equalization, which promises to adjust the music to make the highs and lows more evident in real time. The AirPods Pro 2 are powered by Apple’s H2 chip. The charging case also has a U1 chip, which promises to improve the location system in case of loss.

Both earphones can be touch controlled. Beats Fit Pro has a multi-function button on each side. The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive regions on their temples that allow you to play, pause, answer calls, change music, switch between custom sound modes, adjust volume and activate Siri voice assistant.

In sound quality, Beats Fit Pro promises powerful and balanced sound. The device driver is inside a dual camera, which promises to provide more clarity in sound. Its processor ensures audio optimization with better volume, plus advanced audio features.

6 of 9 Beats Fit Pro — Photo: Publicity/Beats Beats Fit Pro — Photo: Publicity/Beats

The AirPods Pro 2 also stand out for their advanced audio specs. The device promises good reproduction and definition of bass and treble. Despite the promise of good sound quality, Apple does not indicate in the technical sheet of either model important information regarding the components of the headphones. Details such as driver size, response frequency, impedance and sensitivity are not described in the specification list on the company’s official website.

In terms of autonomy, the Beats Fit Pro can provide up to 24 hours of sound when combined with the case. The headset provides six hours of music to the user. With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode off, that time goes up to seven hours. The model has fast charging that ensures an hour of sound with just five minutes of charging. The case can be recharged via USB-C.

7 of 9 Beats Fit Pro is charged via USB-C — Photo: Disclosure / Beats Beats Fit Pro is charged via USB-C — Photo: Disclosure/Beats

The AirPods Pro 2 offer the same 6 hours of sound as the Beats model. The device’s differential is that, with the advanced audio features activated, the accessory’s autonomy reduces to 5.5 hours. On the other hand, when combining the battery of the case, the value can reach 30 hours, which reflects in four extra charges of the battery of the headphones. Charging the case can be done with a Lightning connector or standard Qi charger.

8 of 9 AirPods Pro 2 case has a sound output that allows you to locate it more easily — Photo: Disclosure / Apple AirPods Pro 2 case has a sound output that allows you to locate it more easily — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

To choose the ideal model, the user can take into account the values ​​exposed above. While the Beats Fit Pro delivers greater autonomy in the headphones, the AirPods Pro 2 present the possibility of more recharges with the case. The difference in battery life between the models, however, is relatively small.

9 of 9 AirPods Pro 2 is the latest premium earphone released by Apple — Photo: Disclosure / Apple AirPods Pro 2 is the latest premium earphone released by Apple — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

Both headphones are priced high on Apple’s official website in Brazil. Beats Fit Pro can be found for figures starting from R$2,149. The AirPods Pro 2 are sold for R$2,599.

The accessories can now be found on national e-commerce at more affordable prices than on the apple website. The brand provides a 12-month warranty in case of any problems with the headphones.

To compete with the Beats Fit Pro features, aimed at those who like to wear headphones while doing physical activities, the JBL Reflect Flow Pro is a good competitor. The fully wireless model features its adaptive noise cancellation, IP68 water and dust resistance certification, and 30-hour battery life combined with the case. The model also has silicone temples that allow a better fit in the ear and can be found from R$ 1,059 on Amazon.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is a model with premium features that can be purchased for figures starting from R$1,550. The device’s standout features are active noise cancellation, customizable controls and a 28-hour battery life that matches its charging case.

Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro 2 Specifications Beats Fit Pro AirPods Pro 2 Price BRL 2,149 BRL 2,599 Drums up to 24 hours with case up to 30 hours with case Dimensions and weight 1.9 x 3 x 2.4 cm and 5.6 grams (headphones) and 2.8 x 6.2 x 6.2 cm and 55.1 grams (case) 3 x 2.1 x 2.4 cm and weigh 5.3 grams (headphones) and 4.5 x 6 x 2.1 cm and 50.8 grams (case) Colors black, white, graphite and pink white chip H1 Apple H2 Apple (phone) and U1 Apple (case) Connection Bluetooth Bluetooth response frequency not informed by the manufacturer not informed by the manufacturer drivers not informed by the manufacturer not informed by the manufacturer Impedance not informed by the manufacturer not informed by the manufacturer sensitivity not informed by the manufacturer not informed by the manufacturer

Here’s how to roll up your headphones without tying a knot

How to roll up the headphones without tying a knot