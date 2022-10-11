behind the scenes of Fortaleza’s reaction in Serie A

On the field, Fortaleza’s impressive reaction in Serie A involves factors such as slack in the calendar, arrivals and departures in the squad and tactical changes, for example. Away from the pitch, the third best campaign of the second round is also explained by the backstage, such as the constant confidence of coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda and the unity of the squad, Sports THE PEOPLE.

Tricolor ended the first round with a bitter draw at home against Santos, staying at the bottom of the competition with 19 more games to go and the unlikely mission of improving performance to the point of escaping the relegation zone.

The turn of the turn also represented the turnaround in the campaign: the Leão amended five consecutive victories and left the Z-4 ​​for the middle of the table. Currently, the red-blue-and-white team is undefeated for five games and occupies the 10th position, inside the classification zone for the Copa Sudamericana and dreaming of a spot for the preliminary phase of the Libertadores.

Until this point, however, Pici’s team faced moments of pressure and distrust. Criticized by the fans, Vojvoda’s work was re-evaluated internally, gaining a vote of confidence from the board. Despite the questions, the Argentine commander did not change his conviction about a recovery in the Brazilian Championship.

“Nobody better than me to save this team,” Vojvoda repeated to club officials and employees.

The coach proved he was right. After the eliminations of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, Fortaleza started to have bigger gaps in the calendar, taking advantage of the periods for training and testing of tactical variations, used throughout the second round. In addition, the reinforcements quickly adapted and became decisive.

The football department also appreciates the performance of the Mexican psychologist Christian Rodriguez, who worked collectively and individually with the squad during the period of greatest pressure to recover the emotional factor.

United cast and new ritual

Among the athletes, the environment also gained new air. In addition to the arrival of eight players, some pieces left the squad. The reinforcements landed at Pici amid the pressure of the fight against relegation and aware of the responsibility to avoid the fall. Brítez, Lucas Sasha and Thiago Galhardo became absolute starters right away.

The number 91 shirt is even praised internally for his daily posture. The attacker showed respect for the existing leaders in the group and knew how to assume an important role also off the field, earning the admiration of his teammates.

Before the games, the players adopted a new ritual when leaving the locker room, before entering the field: gathered in a circle, they jump for a few seconds before raising the battle cry. The current has no specific meaning, but the beginning coincided with the recovery in Serie A. The internal climate among the athletes is even exalted by positive energy.

