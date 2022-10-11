Biden promises more military aid to Ukraine – DW – 10/11/2022

US President Joe Biden has pledged more military aid to the Ukrainian government, including the deployment of “advanced air defense systems”, in the wake of the recent wave of Russian attacks on the country. Biden condemned the bombings, which he said were aimed at civilians and had no military purpose.

In a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the American leader assured that Washington will continue to provide the necessary support for Ukraine’s defense, according to a statement issued by the White House on Monday (10/10).

Since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, the US has provided more than $16.8 billion in security assistance to Kiev, in addition to imposing a wide range of economic sanctions against Moscow.

“Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for their atrocities and war crimes, and we will provide the necessary support for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom.” Biden said in the statement.

The American also expressed his condolences to Zelensky for the recent air strikes that hit Kiev and other Ukrainian cities.

“The United States strongly condemns Russia’s missile attacks across Ukraine, including Kiev. These attacks have killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose,” he said. “They once again demonstrated the sheer brutality of the illegal war of [Vladimir] Putin against the Ukrainian people.”

Biden went on to say that “the attacks only further reinforce our commitment to remain united with the people of Ukraine for as long as necessary.”

Zelenski, meanwhile, posted on his official Twitter account that he had a “productive conversation” with Biden. “Air defense is currently the top priority of our cooperation in the area of ​​defense,” wrote the Ukrainian president.

Attacks after bridge destruction

According to Ukrainian officials, the Russian attacks caused at least 19 deaths and left more than 100 wounded. In all, Russia fired more than 80 missiles. The attacks hit several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev, which had not been targeted by Russian bombing since June.

Moscow justified the attacks as retaliation for the partial destruction of the Kerch Bridge. Over the weekend, a truck bomb detonated the only link between Russian territory and the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed by the Kremlin in 2014, and killed three civilians.

The Russian government claimed that the explosion on the bridge was the work of the Ukrainian secret service. Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened an even tougher response in the event of “more terrorist attacks”.

Extraordinary G7 meeting

After the Russian attacks, the leaders of the G7 scheduled an extraordinary meeting for this Tuesday. Biden and the other G7 leaders will meet virtually to discuss what else the world’s major economic powers can do to support Ukraine.

Zelensky is expected to ask the leaders of the G7 – the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Italy, France and Germany – to urgently supply Ukraine with weapons to defend against Russian missiles.

In addition to the American promise made by Biden, Germany also announced the acceleration of the delivery of anti-air defense systems promised in June.

On the sidelines of the G7 meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia will not refuse a meeting between Putin and Biden at an upcoming G20 summit.

pv (AFP, DPA, AP)