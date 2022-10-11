Big name from São Paulo can paint at Flamengo in 2023

Flamengo, the club that eliminated São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil last month, could be the fate of one of the great players, although criticized, of Rogério Ceni’s team in 2023. The midfielder, created by the club, is at the end of his career. contract and has European eyes on his football.

Igor Gomes has not yet renewed with São Paulo and may be heading to Flamengo. The midfielder’s contract runs until the 30th of March 2023 and, even at this moment, he can sign a pre-contract with any club willing to pay for his football.

In Europe, there are people interested in the player’s football, as well as in Brazilian football. Outside, Porto seems to have big eyes for Igor Gomes, while here, the Flamengo is one of the newest interested in removing, at zero cost, Igor Gomes from the São Paulo tricolor.

However, playing in a rival, from São Paulo, in Brazil, is not in Igor Gomes’ plans. Journalist Jorge Nicola informs, on his Youtube channel, that the departure of Igor Gomes from the São Paulo club is for a dream of playing in Europe.

In addition to Flamengo, there was the possibility of the athlete painting in Palmeiras. However, it’s all just rumours.

São Paulo returns to the field this Sunday, at home, for the Brasileirão, against Palmeiras, while Flamengo faces Corinthians, in the grand final of the Copa do Brasil.