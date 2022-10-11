Black Adam confirms another actress from the DC universe

For many years, DC has watched Marvel build a massive empire with the cinematic universe intertwined and full of characters. Black Adam debuts in October to shift the hierarchy of power in both the superhero universe and the battle between the studios. After confirming Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) in the plot, the Superman company announced another old acquaintance of the public.

The behind-the-scenes photo of Adão Negrou revealed a pleasant surprise for DC fans. Next to Mr. Doom (Pierce Brosnan) and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) must help the Justice Society against the anti-hero.

After being a supporting character in The Suicide Squad (2021), the character gained prominence in the peacemaker series. Emilia Harcourt was tasked with keeping Christopher Smith (John Cena) in line. The sarcastic humor and violent tone presented by Jennifer Holland won over the audience, which opened up more space in the DC universe.

Jennifer Holland in a scene from Peacemaker Disclosure / HBO Max

Discover the plot of Black Adam

In the plot, Black Adam (The Rock) was imprisoned for millennia. Unleashed, he wants to cause as much chaos as possible. Good luck to the DC Universe! However, the powerful anti-hero will face the Justice Society. She is led by the wizard Mr. Destiny and also features Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo) and Hawkman.

With the returns of Amanda Waller and Emilia Harcourt confirmed, have you ever wondered if the duo decides to hire The Rock’s character for a new team of villains, like The Suicide Squad? No one would be able to stop them! Well, maybe Shazam (Zachary Levi) and his family. But that’s a story for another day.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam also stars Natalie Burn, Sarah Shahi, Angel Rosario Jr., Jalon Christian, Joseph Gatt, Mohammed Amer, Rahiem Riley and Uli Latukefu.

The next DC movie opens in october 20 at the movies. Check out the behind the scenes photo: