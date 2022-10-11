Blue Mafia banned from stadiums until 2024 after ‘new violent events’

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) applied another suspension to the organized supporters Mafia Azul for involvement in violent events. The new educational measure will take effect from March 2023, as there is already one in force.

According to the agency, the measure takes place in the face of “new violent events”. On September 28, a general fight between the main organized groups of Cruzeiro and Palmeiras – Mafia Azul and Mancha Verde – left people injured on BR-381. Rival fans met on the BR-381, at Carmópolis de Minas. Twelve people were injured.

In view of the MPMG’s decision, the Blue Mafia will continue to be banned from national stadiums and surroundings on game days. “In addition, it was determined that the organized supporters Mafia Azul remain prohibited from using their headquarters on Cruzeiro game days, under penalty of R$50,000,” the statement reads.

Cruzeiro vs Ituano: 7-year-old child is hit by chair in Mineirão

The temporary ban prohibits the use, possession and display of any clothing, banner, flag, musical instrument or any object that may characterize the presence of fans in or around the stadiums.

Faced with new recorded violent events, the #MPMG applied a new educational suspension measure to the organized supporters of the #Cruise Mafia Azul, with the temporary banishment of national stadiums and their surroundings on match days, for a period of 1 year, starting in March 2023. pic.twitter.com/htPGkEQjlR — MPMG (@MPMG_Oficial) October 10, 2022

one more banishment

Currently, the Blue Mafia is banned from stadiums and this happened after recurring episodes of violence. One of the acts of truculence resulted in the death of Cruzeiro fan Rodrigo Marlon Caetano Andrade, 25, who was shot in the abdomen in a fight with athleticans on March 6.

The punishment in force will extend until March 15, 2023, when the new measure will come into force, which will expire in 2024. The Blue Mafia was sought, but the report was unable to locate those responsible for the organized crowd. The space remains open.

The report also sought out the Military Police (PM) asking about the actions to be taken to prevent the presence of the organized crowd and the returns are awaited. The Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF) reported that it has not yet been notified.

Updated article at 20:37