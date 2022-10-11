Botafogo has the longest streak of away wins in Serie A in terms of consecutive points | botafogo

Botafogo’s 1-0 victory over São Paulo gave Luís Castro’s team the longest streak of triumphs as a visitor to the club in the history of the Brasileirão by straight points, a format established in 2003. Bota reached the fourth straight game with the three points as a visitor.

Before that, Botafogo’s best streak in the Brazilian first division had been in 2008. That year, the team won three straight away games – against Athletico-PR, Figueirense and Sport – before drawing with Vasco. The data were collected by Gusthavo Macedo, from Espião Statístico.

Taking into account other competitions, Botafogo won four consecutive games away from home in less time. The last time this happened was in the 2013 Carioca Championship. The team that had Seedorf, Jefferson, Lodeiro and company was state champion and reached five consecutive victories as a visitor, defeating Flamengo, Vasco (twice), Madureira and Volta Round.

Best club campaign as a visitor

In addition to the record of consecutive victories away from home, Botafogo also reached the best campaign as a visitor in the Brasileirão in terms of consecutive points. The 27 points conquered in 16 games is already better than the 2010 campaign, when the team accumulated 25 points in the 19 matches of the competition.

Botafogo’s use as a visitor in this Brasileirão is 56.25%. The four consecutive victories away from home made Luís Castro’s team breathe in the Brazilian Championship and began to aim for bigger goals in the competition, such as qualifying for the Libertadores.

Second best team away from home in the Brasileirão, Bota is only behind leader Palmeiras in this regard. Six points separate the two teams in the standings as a visitor. The alvinegra situation is not better in the tournament because the team has the third worst performance at home.

Botafogo returns to the field next Sunday, when they face Internacional, away from home, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be at 18:00 (Brasília), Sunday, at Nilton Santos. Bota is in ninth place, with 43 points and is two behind the eighth place, América-MG.

