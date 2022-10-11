Brad Pitt x Angelina Jolie: what it’s like and how much the wine that’s in the middle of the ex-couple’s fight

Per

The South Newsroom | October 11, 2022

The actor sued his ex-wife for selling part of the Château Miraval company in France. (Photo: Reproduction)

🔊 Listen to this news by clicking here

Located in Correns, in the south of France, and bought by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for US$ 28.4 million in 2008, Château Miraval has been one of the reasons for the litigation between the two Hollywood stars, since the couple’s separation was made public. Pitt filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, claiming she acted in bad faith by selling her share of the vineyard.

Tenute del Mondo, the drinks division of the Stoli Group company, controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, was the one who bought the company’s share and, now, the actor accuses Shefler of wanting to take the reins of the business.

wines

The seal’s most famous product is Cotes de Provence, which in Brazil can be found for R$425. It is an organically produced wine made in partnership with the Perrin family, a traditional French winemaker. Cotes de Provence is made from the Cinsault, Grenache, Syrah and Rolle grape varieties, and has an alcohol content of 13%.

Cotes de Provence should be served at a temperature of 6 to 9ºC. It pairs well with white meats, soft cheeses and seafood.

“Château Miraval Rosé is an icon of the great rosé wines produced in the world. It took rosé wine to another level, appearing on the list of the 100 Best Wines by Wine Spectator in 2012, a magazine considered one of the most important and influential in the wine world”, says sommelier Elaine de Oliveira. “Miraval Rosé has aromas of fresh red fruits, mineral and floral touches, in the mouth it is light, elegant and full of freshness”, she concludes.

Located in an old village, the Miraval vineyard has about 500 hectares and was the scene of the wedding between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. In the 1970s, the property belonged to musician Jacques Loussier, who turned the place into a recording studio. Sting and the British band Pink Floyd were some of the artists who have recorded there.

Back All Varieties