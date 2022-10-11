Brazil beats Japan to reach World Cup semifinals

The women’s volleyball team beat Japan by 3 sets to 2, this afternoon (11). The victory of the team led by José Roberto Guimarães guaranteed the classification for the semifinals of the World Cup.

The partials of the match were 18/25, 18/25, 25/22, 27/25 and 15/13.

Previously, the team had beaten Belgium (3-1), Italy (3-2), Puerto Rico (3-0) and Holland (3-0), ending the second phase with 100% success. Brazil will face Italy on Thursday (13), at 15:00 (Brasília time).

Gabi and Carol Gattaz were the main individual highlights of Brazil in terms of scoring, with 25 and 14 points, respectively. The Japanese Hayashi, despite the defeat, also had a high level performance and scored 21 points.

Brazil suffers in the 1st set

Japan dominated the 1st set from the first minutes and even opened a five-point advantage. Brazil reacted within the set, but could not stay ahead on the scoreboard at any time. The teams led by Zé Roberto missed seven times, which is a lot when you have an opponent like Japan on the other side.

Japan leads the 2nd set

In another set dominated by the Japanese, Brazil failed to impose its game. Japan managed to open an advantage of seven points and the most that the Brazilians managed was a draw when it was 5 to 5.The Asians continued to defend themselves very well, not letting the Brazilian ball fall on the court and scored the same score as in the first set 25 x 18.

3rd set was reaction

Unlike the previous sets, in the third, Brazil managed to impose itself from the beginning, staying ahead on the scoreboard throughout the partial. The Brazilians came to open four points of advantage in more than one opportunity in the set. With a stroke by Carol Gattaz, Brazil won by 25 x 22.

Carol Gattaz during the match between Brazil and Japan at the Volleyball World Cup Image: Rene Nijhuis/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

All the same in the 4th set

In the most disputed set of the match, both teams showed a high level of volleyball. Japan came to open three points of advantage in the beginning, but Brazil passed and surpassed in two. In the course of the partial, the points were disputed one by one, which took the duel to 25 x 25, but the Brazilians were better and tied the game, ending the set in 27 x 25.

decision and victory

The fifth set marked the Brazilian victory in a more balanced way, just like the previous set. Once again the dispute was point to point. Gabi, by the way, had one of the most outstanding individual performances in the game. In the end, the Japanese ball stays in the net and guarantees the set at 15 to 13 and the turn over Japan.