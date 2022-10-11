Brazil measures wear and tries to accelerate in the final stretch of the World Cup | volleyball

The way is open further ahead. But, in search of its first world title, Brazil also measures the steps after the attrition so far. There were nine games in 15 days until qualifying for the quarterfinals. To guarantee the spot, José Roberto Guimarães’ team had to keep to the limit. Now, efforts are being made to reach the final stretch of the competition.

This Tuesday, the selection faces Japan, its only tormentor in the World Cup so far. The two teams head to the court in Apeldoorn for the quarter-finals of the competition at 15:00 (Brasília time). The sportv2 broadcasts live, and the ge tracks everything in real time.

1 of 3 Zé Roberto celebrates Brazil’s point against Italy — Photo: Disclosure/FIVB Zé Roberto celebrates Brazil’s point against Italy — Photo: Disclosure / FIVB

Along the way, Zé Roberto tried to find ways to reduce wear and tear. Against Puerto Rico, for example, Gabi received fewer balls than usual. Precisely because it was so demanded in the other matches. There was also a greater presence of reserves on the court, as well as in the final stretch of the match against Belgium.

Still, it’s impossible not to feel the wear and tear. Pri Daroit, for example, left the match against Belgium due to pain in his right calf. In this Monday’s training, already in Apeldoorn, she was spared to extend her recovery time. Rosamaria, who had played little, managed to get in front of the Belgians and gain rhythm.

– The feeling of being on the court for longer is great. Personally, we stay outside cheering, but ready to seize the opportunity in the best possible way. I hope to continue gaining game rhythm and helping the team in this next phase – said Rosamaria.

2 of 3 Fernando Fernandez assists Nyeme in the World Cup match – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB Fernando Fernandez assists Nyeme in the World Cup match – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB

The person in charge of care before and after the games is the physiotherapist Fernando Fernandez. It is he who monitors the state of each of the players and is in charge of the recovery process. The routine, he explains, starts right after the matches, still on the court.

– The moments of care start right after the match. As soon as the game ends, the players who were more effective or who are a little more tired, I ask them to put their legs up for five minutes, doing conscious breathing to try to oxygenate a little better – he explains.

– At the hotel, those who have new pain from the game go to the room to report. Those undergoing treatment do recovery strategies – massage, compression boots and cold water compression. We also think about food, sleep quality, cell phone use and lighting. If necessary, we use some medication – he added.

In a perfect scenario, the selection still has three games to go at the World Cup. Now, however, any stumble would prevent the dreamed title. Therefore, care is taken to ensure that the team is entirely on the court. Before this Tuesday’s duel against Japan, Zé Roberto tries to balance work so as not to wear out the group.

– In addition to all the training we had in Saquarema, the three friendly games against Germany, the time we are away from Brazil. All this we try to plan so that there is not so much wear and tear. But nine games. Three in a row. And always, practically, playing a final. Because you need to win to score, to stay in the rankings well. The demand is getting too high. There is not a moment when they can breathe easily. Except now, when we qualified and we had two days without games before the third phase.

3 of 3 Rosamaria warming up at the World Cup — Photo: Publicity/FIVB Rosamaria in the warm-up at the World Cup – Photo: Disclosure/FIVB

Gabi is another point of care. Main player of the selection, the pointer has a high level of delivery during games. By appearing on offense and defense, it wears out. In the match against Belgium, the captain admitted the difficulty at times to give the maximum. In this final stretch, however, she seeks the extra gas in search of the title.

– Our team is very tired. Against Belgium, you could tell that we tried to go with our full energy. But at times it was really difficult to maintain 100% energy and aggression. Let’s prepare in the best way because we know it’s going to be difficult.