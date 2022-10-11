Brazil meets Japan again in search of a spot in the semi-finals of the World Cup | volleyball

The table has booked a new date. This time, however, decisive. In the same group in the first phase, Brazil and Japan will face each other again this Tuesday, for the quarterfinals of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup. After taking the worst in the previous duel, the Brazilian team puts its evolution to the test to continue in the search for the title of the competition. The teams enter the court at 15:00 (Brasília time), with sportv2 broadcast and full coverage of the ge In real time.

Brazil and Japan are looking for a place in the semifinals of the World Cup. In the next phase, the team that wins faces the one that leaves the duel of the other group, between Italy and China.

1 of 2 Gabi faces Japan’s block in the first duel – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB Gabi faces Japan’s block in the first duel – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB

The Brazilian team has had a better campaign so far. In nine games, eight wins and only one defeat – precisely for Japan. The Asian team, on the other hand, lost two matches, to Italy and China. In total, the two teams lost just eight sets in the competition.

The moment, however, is different. Since the defeat to Japan, Brazil has changed its stance. More aggressive on the court, he had victories against China, Italy, Puerto Rico, Holland and Belgium. By strengthening itself in the competition, it proved to be one of the main candidates for the title. Now, he has the chance to prove that his only fall so far was a stumble.

Best moments of Brazil 1 x 3 Japan for the Women’s Volleyball World Cup

In the memory of that match, the errors in series. And also Carol’s absence. One of Brazil’s great highlights at the World Cup, the center was out due to pain in her right thigh. And she was missed. Faced with a game as fast as Japan’s, the blockade gains even more importance within the Brazilian system. Carol is the leader of the foundation in the World so far, with 44 points. She, however, says that the main point is the positioning on the court against the Japanese.

– Japan is a very strong team, it’s our “Achilles tendon” too, because of its defense and speed. But I think the team has Japan on its mind, we are studying. Let’s go with everything, with total concentration. What we emphasize most is that our game against Japan is not a blockade. It’s about structuring well, positioning well for the defense to play and having a very effective counterattack. The issue is to position yourself well and have something tactically organized so that the defense can raise the balls to counterattack – said the central.

2 of 2 Pri Daroit faces Japanese blockade at the World Cup – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB Pri Daroit faces Japanese blockade at the World Cup – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB

After training this Monday, Zé Roberto said that the biggest concern, once again, is in relation to the speed of the Japanese team. For the coach, the selection needs to find ways to break the rivals’ pass in this Tuesday’s match.

– We hope it will be a different game (laughs). Japan is well-tuned out of game timing. When they have the ball in their hands, they are having a lot of speed on the counterattack. This has been the team’s main weapon. It has always been the organization of the defensive system, of a strong defense that provides a very fast counterattack transition. They are doing this to a very high degree of perfection. We need to improve our speed to better adjust when we have to defend. And, of course, try to break Japan’s pass. Very balanced and difficult game. You have to have a lot of patience, as always – said the coach.

Brazil vs Japan numbers

Number of games: 126

Brazil wins: 88

Japan wins: 38