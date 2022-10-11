Brazilian far-right embraces US arms lobby, sales explode

Samurai Hunter slung the rifle over his shoulder and took aim as the truck swung across the fields. Bang! The wild pig and its five piglets ran scared in the dark of night, illuminated by a long-range flashlight. Bang! “Come hunting with the Samurai!” shouted he, Brazil’s most famous, charismatic and talkative pro-gun influencer.

A huge wild boar – an invasive species that uproots the soil and attacks crops – lay dead on the ground, still warm-blooded. Samurai had released the piglets. They would soon die without their mother, he said.

Samurai Caçador is not his real name, he is called Mardqueu Silvio França Filho. But six years ago, when France was looking to increase his influence on the Internet, he chose Samurai – a military man from medieval Japan – because he was of Japanese descent. He says this pointing to his eyes. To complete his nickname, he chose Hunter.

France ran for state representative in the state of São Paulo, one of a list of pro-gun candidates who not only love US-made guns, but also embrace the rhetoric and playbook of the NRA – the American Gun Association. Under the Bolsonaro government, they have grown from a group of pro-gun enthusiasts to a political force. Despite the 55 thousand votes, he was not elected by SP.

A former army officer, Bolsonaro has made gun rights a centerpiece of his re-election bid, but has uncovered a likely more enduring movement. Activists have turned the gun debate into a political debate clearly inspired by the NRA. Among its goals is to pass the equivalent of the Second Amendment, guaranteeing the right to bear arms.

“What some countries take 50 years to do, we’ve done in five,” said Samurai. “I see the pro-gun movement as a new standard of freedom.”

The sea change under Bolsonaro – he has expanded access to guns to an unprecedented level – is astounding. Since taking office in 2019, the number of guns in civilian hands has nearly tripled to 2 million, while the number of registered gun owners has tripled to 1.5 million, according to Instituto Sou da Paz. In one of the most violent countries in Latin America, gun owners now outnumber the police and the military combined.

“Pandora’s box has been opened and I don’t see a chance of returning,” says Robert Muggah of the Igarapé Institute, a think tank focused on security and justice. “Bolsonaro, his family and supporters have boosted the pro-gun movement in Brazil.”

The number of guns in the hands of Bolsonaro supporters has fueled concerns of civil unrest if Bolsonaro refuses to accept the election result. Bolsonaro is a fan of former US President Donald Trump and, like Trump, questions the reliability of the electoral system without evidence and wanted the Armed Forces to “audit” the count.

On September 5, the Minister of the Superior Electoral Court, Edson Fachin, took the step of temporarily suspending the ordinances that facilitate the purchase of weapons, alleging the risk of “political violence” on the eve of the elections. This risk, Fachin wrote, “makes the need to restrict access to weapons and ammunition extremely and exceptionally important.” Samurai played down such concerns. “They said we would have a civil war. It was a lie,” he said. “Which war?

The NRA targets Brazil

Brazil’s pro-gun movement was practically nil. Until the intervention of the North American Arms Association. In 2003, the Brazilian Congress was just months away from passing a disarmament bill that tightened restrictions on the possession and carrying of weapons. Alarmed, pro-gun groups in Brazil invited NRA lobbyist Charles Cunningham to strategize with them. Cunningham came to Brazil and spoke about the need to emphasize freedom and rights, more than just gun ownership.

The strategy was put to the test two years later, in 2005, when a law was passed to ban the sale of weapons to civilians. The proposal had the support of the Brazilian government, the United Nations, the Catholic Church and, according to initial surveys, the vast majority of Brazilians.

But opinions quickly changed when the pro-gun camp ran ads that emphasized gun ownership as a symbol of freedom. A television ad featured Nelson Mandela and connected his fight for freedom with the idea that people should have the freedom to own guns. Another TV commercial referred to the “right” to own a gun, although such a right does not exist in Brazil.

“We see Brazil as the opening for a global arms control movement. If gun control advocates succeed in Brazil, the United States will be next,” NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam told investigative journalism group CorpWatch a week before the 2005 vote.

The measure was rejected by more than 60% of voters. Less than 20 years later, Brazil has one of the world’s largest firearms manufacturers, Taurus, and has become a lucrative emerging market for US gun companies. “It’s an untapped market,” says Luis Horta, director of international sales for Latin America at Springfield Armory, a weapons manufacturer that sells handguns and rifles from the US. “There is no other country that has the potential that Brazil will have in 10 years.”

A US-inspired political arms movement

On July 9 this year, around 3,000 gun enthusiasts attended a pro-gun event in Brasilia. The demonstration was organized by ProArmas, an NRA-inspired lobbying group, to demand greater relaxation of gun restrictions. They called it a “rally for freedom”.

Since its founding in 2019, ProArmas has become an influential force in Congress and has mobilized tens of thousands of passive gun owners into an enthusiastic electoral bloc. These voters came from various parts of Brazil to the capital. Most were white men and most wore T-shirts with Bolsonaro’s phrase “An armed people will never be enslaved” with a photo of a semi-automatic rifle.

Hunter arrived wearing a camouflage button-down shirt, a black hat with his name stamped on it and the brand’s logo tattooed on his forearm. He enthusiastically greeted the pro-gun lobbyists as they got off the buses. Some recognized him from Instagram, where he posts gun-related content to his 85,000 followers. He posed for selfies with fans, his fingers shaped like a gun, a symbol of Bolsonaro’s campaign.

Bolsonaro advocates a vigilante – “shoot first, ask questions later” approach to dealing with crime in Brazil and has expanded access to guns based on that ethos. With decrees, he lowered the age to buy a gun, lowered enforcement over gun ownership, lifted a ban on the sale of high-powered rifles like AR15s to civilians, and increased the number of guns each civilian can own – from 12 to 30. for hunters and 16 to 60 for sport shooters. The number of shooting clubs during his tenure rose from 215 to over 2,000.

There were rumors that Bolsonaro could appear at the ProArmas event. Instead, he sent Eduardo, his middle son and one of the biggest supporters of the pro-gun lobby in Brazil. The deputy has established strong ties with the NRA and the Trump family. Admirers surrounded him for selfies as bodyguards surrounded him.

Before a reverent crowd, Edward boasted of his father’s success. The murder rate dropped by about 30% during Bolsonaro’s presidency — something the Bolsonaros claim is a result of more guns in the hands of civilians. “At first, only Jair Bolsonaro criticized gun control. Now, we have a huge crowd here supporting us”, shouted Eduardo into a megaphone on top of a float. “Yes to guns, because we’d rather have the bad guys die than have to worry that our wives might be raped.”

He ended his speech by criticizing Lula and joined the crowd as they burst into chants that looked like an organized crowd: “Arrest Lula!” After the event, Eduardo gave an interview to international websites: “The United States is a reference when it comes to democracy, when it comes to freedom and when it comes to gun control,” he said. “Here in Brazil we are building our NRA, which is ProArmas.”

The event itself was devoid of weapons. Brazilians are prohibited from carrying them in public unless they are hunting or going to a shooting range. It is also necessary to have a good background and undergo psychological evaluations before buying a gun – which can take months.

ProArmas also supported 89 candidates for state and federal deputy across the country, including Caçador and Marcos Pollon, the group’s founder – he ran for federal deputy. Eight are women. Everyone supports Bolsonaro. Pollon was elected by the PL-MS.

“We fight for the freedom of our children and our children’s children,” Pollon said at a barbecue after the event. A lawyer from Mato Grosso do Sul, Pollon echoed many of the NRA’s main lobbying points, including that “the only way to stop a rapist is with a gun.”

Loosening restrictions on weapons is among ProArmas’ long-term goals. The group’s immediate objective, however, is to codify into law the access allowed by Bolsonaro through decrees. This would prevent Lula from revoking the decrees – the PT member promised to do so if he wins the election. Only Bolsonaro’s ex-wife, Ana Cristina Valle, also present at the Pró-Armas event, entertained the idea that Bolsonaro could lose.

If that happened, the family would “probably leave Brazil,” Ana said. Bolsonaro could face charges of “crimes against humanity” for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and his and Ana’s son Renan is being investigated for money laundering.