Brazilians’ concern with mental health almost tripled in 4 years, research shows

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

Percentage of Brazilians who care about mental health jumped from 18% to 49%

Mental disorders have become a major health concern for almost half of Brazilians. That rate has grown almost threefold in just four years.

This is one of the main findings of the most recent Global Health Service Monitor survey, carried out by Ipsos companies in 34 countries across all continents, exclusively obtained by BBC News Brazil.

In Brazil, the study involved the participation of 1,000 people, who answered questions over the internet or over the phone. They represent all social classes and regions of the country. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.

In the survey, it is possible to verify that covid-19 remains the major health concern for 62% of respondents in the country, although this rate was at 84% last year.

