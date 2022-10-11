Caixa Account can be opened by cell phone; See the step by step

THE Federal Savings Bank enables its customers to open their accounts over the internet. The operation must be carried out in the bank’s official application quickly.

Several services can be accessed virtually, such as loans and credit cards. However, for this you will need to open an account. For this purpose, the interested party must carry out all the steps requested on the platform.

Step by step on how to open an account in the app

From now on it is only possible to open a checking account at Caixa via the internet. On the other hand, the savings account can only be opened in person at one of the institution’s branches. However, to have one you need:

Be over 18 years old;

Valid CPF (no restrictions);

Provide proof of income.

After checking the requirements, just download the application from Cashier and do the operation. However, to carry out the procedure, you will need to deposit an amount of R$ 200 to open the account. Then pay a fee of R$30 to start the procedure.

Once this is done, the citizen will need to log in to the application, and then inform the number of the CPF. Next, the user must send a photo with the requested documentation and a selfie. Caixa will also request some personal data.

When accessing the services tab, the citizen will have to choose the service and the expiration date. In this sense, he should also indicate a nearest agency and click on “Send proposal”. Finally, just wait for the account opening update.

please note that Cashier is one of the last financial institutions to allow the opening of accounts over the internet. As a result, in order not to be behind other banks, it launched the Caixa Opening Account application, which allows this procedure to be carried out without having to leave the house.

Cash offers new card

THE Federal Savings Bank recently announced the launch of its new Simple Caixa Credit Card. According to the bank, the card is intended for retirees or pensioners of the INSSunder 75 years of age.

“It offers the same facilities as conventional credit cards for you to make your purchases in physical stores and on the internet, in Brazil or abroad,” informs the bank.

As the new Caixa 2022 card is consigned, the device has the facility of discounting part of the invoice payment, referring to the 5% margin on the INSS benefit, which is the main difference in relation to the conventional credit card: part of the value invoice is automatically deducted from the benefit.

In addition, 95% of the credit limit can become money in the account. For this, it is necessary to request the option at the time of hiring. On this amount, the charge of revolving interest + IOF is charged from the day of credit to the account to the day of payment of the invoice. See how to hire.