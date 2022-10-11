‘Candy’, the very Christian housewife who killed her friend with an ax

Candy Montgomery was upset at her wedding. dissatisfied. Sex was flawed. A woman who takes care of the house, the children, the husband, who attends church, participates in the life of her community, plans everything so that nothing is lacking, a woman is a woman and has needs. It is in the Holy Scriptures: “Watch and pray, that ye enter not into temptation; indeed, the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak” (Matthew 26:41). The flesh is weak and Candy succumbed, but she had company: Allan Gore, her charismatic colleague in the choir at Lucas Methodist Church in Texas, with whom she would chat at the end of rehearsals, also gave into sin. Poor soul. One day Candy got up the courage and asked him if he would be interested in having a affair purely carnal with her. A fortnightly meeting, shared motel and food expenses, given that, at the least glimmer of emotional commitment, it would all be over between them. Seems like the starting point for a romantic comedy Colorful friends. Is not. This is a true crime story – “true” in the sense that the reality is such that it is jaw-dropping.

The five-episode miniseries that Disney+ debuts this Wednesday, candyis the first of two productions that recover this story over 40 years old (the other, love and death, is an adaptation for HBO Max by one of the gurus of American television, David E. Kelley, and will not arrive on streaming until 2023). Interest in her can be seen, at a time when series about real crimes have become an ai-jesus of streaming. It turns out that the extramarital relationship between the two believers in blameless love ended in the worst possible way, with Candy Montgomery – the mistress, therefore – killing Allan’s wife, Betty, with no less than 41 blows with an axe. When the police realized it was her, the US was shocked. It was 1980. From the distance of geography but especially of the years, we could make a cold hermeneutic analysis and say that also for the Portuguese language Candy Montgomery starred in a unique episode, in which, for once without example, it can be said that something happened simultaneously wholesale and retail. God forgive us, free and keep us. Just like he did with Candy during the trial.

Tina Rowden/Hulu Melanie Lynskey as Betty Gore and Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery



Jessica Biel (who, unintentionally, made it into the 2003 remake of Massacre in Texas) plays the heavy-handed suburban housewife. Melanie Lynskey (yellowjackets) is Betty Gore, the double victim – betrayed and slaughtered. The two women were, above all, friends, as were the daughters, and it was on a day when Betty’s eldest was going to sleep at Candy’s house that death came: when she went to the girl’s house to get her bathing suit. that she had forgotten, on June 13, 1980, Betty confronted Candy with a doubt that had been nagging at her. She wanted to know if Candy had had an affair with her husband, who was on a business trip that day. No, replied Candy. In fact, that adventure had ended at the end of 1979. Allan (Pablo Schreiber) had started to feel guilty, because in the meantime his second daughter had been born, and he decided to end it. Candy, annoyed, accepted. What medicine. So why raise trouble now? But Betty insisted, demanded to know – and Candy eventually admitted that she did. Betty has nothing left and goes to get the ax from the garage. And chaos ensues. This is told by Candy in court, where a jury acquitted her of the murder charge, legitimizing the thesis of self-defense.

Not entirely unexpected at the time, the decision was nonetheless controversial. It is contested to this day by Betty’s family. However, more than the well-known result, candy it is an opportunity to get to know the process: the trial was even staged for a hypnosis specialist to make his decisive contribution to the outcome of the case. To understand how someone so in control of their world can suddenly go blind and commit an atrocity of this caliber, carefully clean the trail, leave the scene of the crime and leave a baby under one year old to his fate.





Robin Veith (Mad Men) is the showrunner of candysharing creative credits with Nick Antosca (Brand New Cherry Flavor). Michael Uppendahl (American Crime Story: Impeachment) directs two of the five episodes, which will be released together.

Disney+. Wed (debut)

