Captain Kirk Reveals He Felt Like a Funeral While Traveling to Space

William Shatner is well known for playing Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise. And, like his iconic character, the actor got to know space in real life through the Blue Origin project and recounted his experiences in a book.

According to excerpts posted on the website VarietyShatner’s feelings were quite different from what he imagined before he flew.

“My trip to space was supposed to be a celebration; instead it felt like a funeral,” he wrote. “It was one of the strongest feelings of pain I have ever encountered. The contrast between the cruel coldness of space and the heat of the Earth below filled me with an overwhelming sadness.Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder”, published by Variety.

Shatner’s trip took place in October 2021, when the actor boarded Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. Captain Kirk’s space journey was pretty quick, lasting about ten minutes, but enough to make him the oldest man to know the universe, at the age of 90 at the time.

“I love the mystery of the universe (…) All of this has thrilled me for years… But when I looked into space, there was no mystery – no majestic fear to behold… All I saw was death.”

Although the sensation aroused in Shatner was very different from what he had imagined, the actor was deeply ecstatic by the opportunity to know the space. “What you’ve given me is the most profound experience… I hope I never recover from that,” Shatner told Amazon’s CEO.