Cara Delevingne is seen barefoot and weakened; family plans intervention

The health status of Dear Delevingne became a matter of concern for netizens this Friday (9). The actress was spotted by paparazzi on Wednesday (7) walking barefoot through the streets of Los Angelesin the United States, and appearing to be confused and debilitated.

In the images, she appears with disheveled hair, wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the face of singer Britney Spears, black pants and yellow socks. In a video that circulates on the networks, Cara appears agitated and without control of her body movements.

At the time of filing, the actress would be two hours late to catch a flight on Jay-Z’s private plane, according to the Daily Mail. Then she was seen getting on and off the jet, which never took off. It is unknown whether she was expelled or left the aircraft of her own volition. Back on the floor, she dropped her cell phone several times.

The star of the movie “Paper Towns” (2015) has previously been involved in controversies involving drug use, but the new images have reached her family, who are planning an intervention in the face of her appearance.

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been escalating for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved,” a close friend of the actress told The Sun. “There’s talk of doing some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she might need,” he added.

“The consensus is that she needs a few weeks to fully rest – no drinking, no partying, and most importantly, eating healthy, full meals. We are thinking of putting her in a rehab center for some sort of detox.”

