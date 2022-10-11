CBF meets Ronaldo’s claim and will award Cruzeiro for Serie B title | cruise

The CBF answered the request of Ronaldo and Cruzeiro. The club will receive a sum of money as a prize for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B title, won in advance by the team coached by Paulo Pezzolano.

Officially, the board of the Minas Gerais club does not confirm the award, but treats the situation with optimism. The fact is that the CBF gave a positive signal about the payment, and final details, involving the amount paid, will still be defined with the entity.

Ronaldo had publicly declared, on more than one occasion, that Cruzeiro was in search of the award even when the competition was in progress. The club managed by Phenomenon confirmed winning the cup at the end of September.

The manager’s speech continues to be endorsed by the leaders of the SAF do Cruzeiro: the election is aimed not only at the immediate benefit of the Minas Gerais club, but also at the appreciation of Série B as a competition, also thinking about the next editions.

Another situation that is claimed by Ronaldo is directed towards the award of the Copa do Brasil. The champion of Série B has the right to enter the competition from the third phase. Sportingly, it’s good. Financially, no, since the prize for the previous phases is not paid.

In 2022, for example, Cruzeiro started the walk in the Copa do Brasil from the first phase, being eliminated in the round of 16. The club accumulated R$ 7.6 million in prize money. Atlético-MG, which entered the third phase and was also eliminated in the round of 16, left the tournament with R$ 4.9 million.