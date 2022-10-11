celebrities and socialites who became royalty

Meghan Markle may be the most popular, but she wasn’t the only celebrity to get into royalty — here are other celebs and socialites who have won noble titles!

It’s no secret that before joining the British royal family by marrying the prince Harry, Meghan Markle was a great American actress. But anyone who thinks she was the only celebrity to enter royalty or win noble titles through marriage is wrong. In Grace Kelly The Jamie Lee CurtisHFTV lists celebs and socialites who have lived—or are living—true fairytale stories.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS

Known for her roles in A Fish Named Wanda (1988), Freaky Friday (2003) and Between Knives and Secrets (2019), Jamie Lee Curtis is a famous American actress, screenwriter and activist. Married with Christopher Guesta British lord, since 1984, in the royal family the actress is addressed by Baroness Lady Haden-Guest.

GRACE KELLY

the legendary Grace Kelly Couldn’t miss this list! Star of the Golden Age of Hollywood, the muse starred in successful features such as Rear Window (1954) and Coat Thief (1955). For its performance in To Love is to Suffer (1954)Grace won the Oscar for Best Actress and maintained a successful career in American cinema until she became Princess of Monaco, when she married the Prince Rainier IIIin April 1956.

WALLIS SIMPSON

Wallis Simpson was just an American socialite until King Edward VIII fall in love with her. To live the romance, the King of the United Kingdom abdicated the throne and became Duke of Windsor, giving the title of Duchess of Windsor to his beloved, in June 1932.

RITA HAYWORTH

One of the biggest stars of the 1940s, Rita Hayworththe protagonist of Gilda (1946), had five marriages. However, it was the third union in 1949, with the Pakistani prince Ali Khanwhich earned the actress the title of princess.

AUTUMN PHILLIPS

From 2008 to 2021, Autumn Phillipsthe actress of In Search of the Rainbow (1995) and The Roomies (2010)was married to Peter Phillipsthe son of princess anne and eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. With the union, Autumn gained the title of Duchess.

DIANE VON FÜRSTENBERG

The famous Belgian stylist Diane von Furstenberg married Egon von Furstenbergson of a German prince, in 1969. With the union, the stylist became a princess, a title she lost in 1983, after her divorce.

LETIZIA ORTIZ ROCASOLANO

Before becoming queen of Spain, letizia was a famous journalist and TV news presenter. In 2002, she started dating Philipthe Prince of Asturias, and the marriage took place in 2004. But it was not until 2014, after the abdication of her father-in-law, that Letizia and Filipe became queen and king of Spain.

JESSICA CHASTAIN

Although the Italian government no longer recognizes the aristocracy, members of the nobility can still use their titles and pass them on to the family. This is the case of Jessica Chastainthe star of Scenes from a Marriage (2021). Married to the Count Gian Luca Passi by Preposulo since 2017, the actress became a countess with the union.

OLIVIA WILDE

Like this Jessica Chastain, Olivia Wilde also lived a romance with an Italian nobleman. The American actress was married to prince Tao Ruspolifrom 2003 to 2011. During the eight years of marriage, Wilde was considered a princess.

