Cheap 13th Gen Intel Core i3 appears in leak

The initial lineup of Intel Raptor Lake processors is made up of SKUs from the Core i9, Core i7 and Core i5 series, without any mention of the entry-level segment. But, through validation performed on CPU-Z, we now know of the existence of the i3-13100, 4-core, 8-thread CPU.

The entry-level 13th Gen Intel Core processor is equipped with performance cores only, just like the i3-12100. This makes it the only Raptor Lake SKU so far not to have efficiency cores in its configuration. The four cores operate at a base frequency of 3415 MHz (3.4 GHz).

The CPU-Z validated Core i3-13100 is the final version of the SKU, ready for release, and has 12 MB of L3 cache memory and was configured with 1,188 Volts. The CPU was on a Gigabyte B660 Gaming X motherboard with 32GB DDR5-4800. CPU-Z doesn’t show any information about TDP, but we can expect something close to 60 W, same value as the i3-12100.

Initial Raptor Lake CPU Lineup Arrives October 20th

We’re a little over a week away from the launch of the Intel Core Raptor Lake CPUs on October 20th. For now and officially, the initial lineup has the Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K, with their “KF” variants.

After promising that its 13th-gen CPUs would go beyond 8 GHz in overclocking, Intel showed off its next high-end SKU, the i9-13900K, reaching 8.2 GHz in extreme overclocking during Intel Creator Challenge days ago.

Speaking of high clock values, Intel still has a special SKU up its sleeve. The possible Core i9-13900KS, which appeared in a leaked benchmark, will have all 24 cores operating at 6 GHz out of the box. The benchmark result shows that the CPU was 19% ahead of the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X in single-core.

The processors confirmed by Intel, members of the initial 13th generation lineup that arrive on October 20, are:

Core i5-13600KF: 14 cores (6P+8E)/ 20 threads/ boost up to 5.1 GHz/ 24 MB L3 cache/ 20 MB L2

14 cores (6P+8E)/ 20 threads/ boost up to 5.1 GHz/ 24 MB L3 cache/ 20 MB L2 Core i5-13600K: 14 cores (6P+8E)/ 20 threads/ boost up to 5.1 GHz/ 24 MB L3 cache/ 20 MB L2

14 cores (6P+8E)/ 20 threads/ boost up to 5.1 GHz/ 24 MB L3 cache/ 20 MB L2 Core i7-13700KF: 16 cores (8P+8E)/ 24 threads/ boost up to 5.4 GHz/ 30 MB L3 cache/ 24 MB L2

16 cores (8P+8E)/ 24 threads/ boost up to 5.4 GHz/ 30 MB L3 cache/ 24 MB L2 Core i7-13700K: 16 cores (8P+8E)/ 24 threads/ boost up to 5.4 GHz/ 30 MB L3 cache/ 24 MB L2

16 cores (8P+8E)/ 24 threads/ boost up to 5.4 GHz/ 30 MB L3 cache/ 24 MB L2 Core i9-13900KF: 24 cores (8P+16E)/ 32 threads/ boost up to 5.8 GHz/ 36 MB L3 cache/ 32 MB L2

24 cores (8P+16E)/ 32 threads/ boost up to 5.8 GHz/ 36 MB L3 cache/ 32 MB L2 Core i9-13900K: 24 cores (8P+16E)/ 32 threads/ boost up to 5.8 GHz/ 36 MB L3 cache/ 32 MB L2

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU reaches 8.2 GHz overclocked, with room for more

Overclocked using liquid nitrogen (LN2)



