Check out seven movies and series to watch on Children’s Day

Children’s Day, celebrated on October 12, along with the Nossa Senhora Aparecida holiday, is coming! With that in mind, we’ve separated a list of unmissable suggestions with movies and series for the family to watch close with the little ones. Prepare the popcorn, goodies and snacks that fun is guaranteed. All productions are available on the Watch Brasil platform.

monster High

Released on October 7th. Half human and half werewolf, Clawdeen finally feels comfortable at her new school after joining a group of friends. But, she still hides her real identity that she is not 100% monster. When a devious plan to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal her true identity, Clawdeen must learn to embrace her true monster heart and find a way to save the day with her newfound friends.

The Patrick Star Show

The new series was inspired by Patrick Star by SpongeBob. The Patrick Estrela Show has 13 episodes. The series features special guest appearances from Patrick’s family, including parents Bunny and Cecil, sister Squidina, and grandfather GrandPat. In addition to them, other great characters from the franchise are also expected to appear in the series. Among the confirmed, we have SpongeBob, Sandy Cheeks and Mr. Krabs.

Hotel Transylvania 2

The film follows the vampire Mavis and the human Jonathan as they get married and continue to live at the Hotel Transylvania, as Dracula offers his son-in-law a job. He actually wants his daughter to stay by his side, especially when she reveals herself to be pregnant. Ecstatic with the news, Dracula hopes that his grandson is a real vampire and is constantly looking for signs that this will happen. However, little Dennis is about to turn five and, at least for now, everything indicates that he is a normal human.

Mirror, My Mirror

With Julia Roberts in the cast, the film tells the story of one of the greatest classics of cinema. An extremely vain stepmother takes over the kingdom after the king’s death, and begins to levy more and more taxes to support a life of opulence. At the same time, she keeps her stepdaughter, Snow White, trapped in her room. Upon turning 18, Snow White decides to leave the castle and discover the reality of the kingdom. Horrified by the famine and misery of the people, she returns determined to overthrow the queen. The cast includes Lily Collins and Armie Hammer in the cast.

The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever

The series returns years after the end of the original series. Ty Turner decides to move out of town and go to Dimmsdale to be with his high school sweetheart. This move introduces his 13-year-old daughter, Viv, to a whole new world. Once there, her cousin Timmy asks the Fairly OddParents to help her adjust. And upon discovering Wanda and Cosmo’s existence, she also introduces them to her new stepbrother, Roy. From there, the two brothers, Viv and Roy, must team up to overcome challenges, always with the super special help of the Fairly OddParents who, with just a flick of their wands, can grant wishes.

It’s Raining Burger

the animation It’s Raining Burger tells the story of Flint Lockwood, a young scientist who dreams of creating something that will be recognized by the population of Boca Grande, a small island in the Atlantic. One day he manages to figure out a way to turn water into food, but he needs a lot of electricity to run it. What will happen in the city?

The Thundermans

The series tells the story of Phoeb and Max Thunderman, who are anything but normal. The children of parents with superpowers, these 14-year-old twins have inherited their peculiar gift and are capable of performing incredible feats. Now, the family’s only challenge is to try to lead a life like everyone else, but this will not be an easy task. The cast includes Jack Griffo, Addison Riecke and Diego Velázquez.