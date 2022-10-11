Check out the best revenge-themed movies here.

“Revenge” is a very strong word, but we know that when used in movies, it can make the story much more interesting, right? Films of this genre are often the ones that fill theaters the most and involve the audience the most. That’s because, if the story is personal to the main character, it also ends up becoming personal to the viewer. So, if the main character has choices for both good and bad, it will be much easier for the viewer to understand.

Most revenge films end up having a variety of types of action, often, along with that, they start with a character who has a story and a mission to accomplish. As a result, it often doesn’t end in a happy ending, but leaves blood trails wherever the protagonist goes.

In this scenario, many plots arise from a family betrayal, death or kidnapping of a loved one, such as a son, wife, father, among others. This ends up causing the character to transform into someone completely different and causes him to do things he never thought he would be able to do.

We know that the best revenge films are the ones that make the viewer feel and think, in addition to often questioning whether the attitude the character had was worth it.

Next, then, check out some revenge movies that will make you feel all these sensations.

“Death Wish” (1974)

After New York architect Paul Kersey, played by actor Charles Bronson, sees his wife and daughter being brutally attacked by a group of thugs, he ends up making a rally across New York City seeking revenge not just to get revenge on those who destroyed his family, but to do justice on behalf of the people by seeing all those he observes breaking the laws in some way.

With that, this movie is a perfect example that portrays the theme of revenge and the mental effects it can have on people who go through this situation.

“Mandy” (2018)

We know that when Nicolas Cage is in the cast, the movie is going to be good. In this sense, the movie “Mandy” was probably one of the most important for Nic Cage’s career.

“Mandy” is a visually stunning revenge movie, and in it you can see the lives of a happy couple that are destroyed by a band of drug addicts.

In the plot, a biker henchman kidnaps and brutally murders Mandy, the wife of Red Miller (Cage) right in front of him and leaves him for dead.

This movie starts in a very artistic way and ends up turning into a brutal, bloody and wild ride in which Red goes after whoever caused him so much harm.

“John Wick” (2014)

The “John Wick” character wanted to leave his past as an assassin behind and was looking to grow old with his wife. But unfortunately, she ends up dying of cancer.

Before leaving, she leaves behind a beagle puppy so that he can be a companion for John and he doesn’t have to suffer alone. But John has his house invaded by bandits who kill the little dog in cold blood.

When John sees this, filled with hatred and rage, he ends up looking for revenge for his friend, who had no way to defend himself. This therefore makes the film action packed. Actor Keanu Reeves performed around 90% of the actions without a stuntman in this gun-fu action movie.

“V for Vendetta” (2005)

This political action revenge film, “V for Vendetta,” starred Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman. The plot revolves around a freedom fighter known as “V” who follows a series of murders to unmask the British government that wronged him many years ago.

In the story, written by Alan Moore, both Weaving and Portman deliver fantastic performances and manage to perfectly capture the personalities of each of their characters.

The well-known mask that V wore in the film is still held today by the hacker group “Anonymous” and by many groups that fight against the injustices of the government.