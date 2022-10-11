Check out the hair styles that will dominate the hottest season of the year

With every change of season there is a new trend in every area of ​​the universe of beauty to get inspired and with the summer of 2023 it would be no different. The hottest season of the year will arrive full of proposals for those who want a new look of hair, and about that, hairdresser Marcos Proença revealed his cut and color bets for the summer of 2023 for the Glam.

Long Bob: cut promises to remain high in the summer

The cut known as long bob is already loved by many and consolidated in the market since 2013 and it became popular in Brazilian territory after being used by international figures, serving as an inspiration to change the aesthetics of long hair loved by the Brazilian people.

Karlie Kloss bets on a Long Bob cut, one of the biggest bets for summer 2023. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

“For many years Brazilian women were known for their long hair, but from a movement that had international influence, women began to adhere to the long bob cut”, clarifies the professional. It is important to point out that the Long Bob is a good alternative for those who do not want to give up the length, but want a more modern and urban look.

Bet on layers for lightness in the high temperatures of the season

Hair that has a layered cut is an excellent alternative for those who want to convey more lightness in their personal image, especially for those who have bends in the wires – wavycurly and curly, for example.

In fact, the number of people who decided to give up straightening and assumed their natural curves grew in the period of social isolation necessary to contain the contagion of the world pandemic of COVID-19, since people could not leave their homes to perform chemical treatments. straighteners.

Actress Yara Shahidi shows off layers that highlight her curls. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

However, for those who are going to perform this cut for the first time, Proença has a recommendation to avoid an unwanted effect for many: “In 2023, we will see women with layers and lightness at the ends to not create a pyramidal effect”, indicates the hair stylist.

Count on the naturalness of the lit locks this summer

With the coming of the warmer season, many people wish to have locks that provide an air with greater luminosity for the look, providing a much desired lightness this season.

Hailey Bieber shows off her golden locks. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

And for these people, Marcos says that the important thing is to value the naturalness of the locks, acquiring an air of “I was born this way”.

The time has come to take on your gray hairs

For many years society has created a negative notion of gray hair, since the white wires refer to aging. However, this scenario has been changing more and more in the industry.

Model Vita Christoffel bets on her natural gray. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

And this evolution can be noticed in stores, since it is already possible to find products focused on maintaining the health of gray locks: “With the evolution of the market, cosmetic brands started to produce products for different types of hair, whether curly, frizzy or gray. Thus, women began to see possibilities that go beyond the old capillary pattern”, encourages Marcos Proença.

Featured Photo: Lucy Hale and Hailee Steinfeld bet on trends for Summer 2023. Reproduction: Instagram