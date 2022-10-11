check release date, prices and news

Are you ready to check out Apple’s newest release? This Apple model will not come cheap! Find out how much each version will cost.

Many Brazilian Apple consumers were super excited for the launch of the iPhone 14 which was scheduled to be later this year, but no date had yet been announced. Most of these people had been hoarding money for some time, waiting to buy it as soon as a wave arrived in the country; however, when the value of the new devices was announced… many ended up getting scared.

When will you arrive in Brazil?

Until recently, there was still no date set for these new Apple devices to be launched in Brazil; however, according to a manufacturer, the pre-sale opened on Friday, the 7th. Its official launch will take place a week later, on the 14th. Only the basic model, the Pro and Pro Max, will be present in this pre-sale and launch. . Therefore, the Plus should arrive later. So much so that there is still no forecast for its sale in the country.

How much will an iPhone 14 cost?

In addition to disclosing the launch date of the most modern devices that the company has to offer at the moment, Apple also made it clear how much each one will cost in the national territory. Check the value of all models:

iPhone 14 base model

128 GB will cost BRL 7,599;

256 GB will cost BRL 8,599;

512 GB will cost BRL 10,599.

iPhone 14 Plus

128 GB: BRL 8,599;

256 GB: R$9,599;

512 GB: R$ 11,599.

iPhone 14 Pro

128 GB: BRL 9,499;

256 GB: BRL 10,499;

512 GB: BRL 12,499;

1 TB: BRL 14,499.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

128 GB: BRL 10,499;

256 GB: R$ 11,499;

512 GB: BRL 13,499;

1 TB: BRL 15,499.

These prices scared most Brazilian consumers who, despite being used to the high values ​​of the brand, did not believe that the value would go up so much and that there would be so much difference when compared to previous models. That is why it is believed that the model in the Plus version does not have a date to arrive in Brazil, because it will be an even more expensive version, so there was not much demand from people for this version.