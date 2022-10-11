Chloë Grace Moretz confesses that she started to live ‘recluse’ after meme of her body

Chloë Grace Moretz revealed that a viral meme that made fun of her body made her feel very insecure and afraid of being photographed.

The 25-year-old actress confided that the viral montage comparing her to a character from the animated series ‘Legs Go All The Way Up Griffin’, a character with long legs and a short torso, left her terribly insecure.

“My body was being used as a joke, and it’s something I can’t change about who I am, and that was being posted all over Instagram. To this day, when I see this meme, it’s something very hard to get over. “, he told in an interview with Hunger.

The actress confessed that she began to avoid leaving the house after the meme spread across the internet. “I basically became. It was great because I got away from the photographers and I was able to be myself, and have a lot of experiences that people didn’t photograph; but at the same time, I was very anxious when I was photographed. My heart rate would go up and I would hyperventilate. .”

Chloë revealed that she had to seek support from psychotherapy to deal with body dysmorphia, a psychological disorder in which a person becomes obsessed with features of their body that they see as flaws.

“It took a layer of something I used to enjoy, which was getting dressed and going to a red carpet and taking a picture, and it made me super embarrassed. I think body dysmorphia – which we all deal with in this world – is extrapolated by social media issues. It’s something that fucks your head.”