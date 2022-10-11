Chloë Grace Moretz confirms meeting and what role she wants to play at Marvel

Marvel continues to surprise fans by bringing in more and more renowned or beloved actors. While we think the studio has already got all the actors in Hollywood, there are still a LOT of people who can join the MCU.

The new actress who has entered the gossip radar is Chloe Grace Moretz, the legendary Hit-Girl of the Kick-Ass movies. During an interview promoting the series peripherals (from Amazon Prime), the actress confirmed that she has already met with Marvel.

In addition to the possible return to the world of heroes, Moretz also said what kind of character she would like to play. Check out:

“Yeah, we talked about it a little bit. I mean, I think for me, I would be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC. Jumping more to the dark side of the paper. I love a superhero, I think that would be really fun too. But I think it’s just about finding the right role that really matches what you’re aiming to achieve. And the scope of the character. I think it would be really fun if it’s the right role and the right project.”

With the arrival of several movies and series and characters, one thing is for sure: Chloë has MANY options. Who knows any mutants in future X-Men projects?

Anyway, which hero or VILLAIN would you like to see the actress bring to life in the MCU? Comment below and keep an eye on the Marvel’s legacy for more information.

