Chloë Grace Moretz confirms meeting with Marvel: “I would be interested in playing a villain”

(Image: Getty Images)

THE Marvel is always on the lookout for new faces to fill the MCU, and is the dream job of many actors. With Chloe Grace Moretz is no different. speaking to comic bookthe actress confirmed a meeting with Casa das Ideias and revealed what kind of role she would like to play:

“Yeah, we talked about it a little bit. I mean, I think, for me, I would be interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC, and delving into a darker side of the role. I love a superhero. I think that would be really fun too, but I think it’s important to find the [papel] that really matches what you want to convey, and the scope of that character. I think it would be really fun if it was the right character, in the right project.”

Coincidentally, the role that propelled Moretz to stardom was precisely that of a superhero. She played Hit-Girl in the two “kick-ass” at the movies. This is also not the first time she’s talked about joining the Marvel Universe, or playing a villain (via CapitalFM):

“I’ve always had this urge to play a villain, but I think people see me more as a superhero. But I would enjoy being in the Marvel universe anyway, of course.”

Marvel is at an important stage in its universe, with the Multiverse Saga in full swing in theaters and on Disney Plus series. There is still, however, no confirmation or indication that Moretz is in fact joining the MCU.

Learn More: Chloë Grace Moretz, Marvel

