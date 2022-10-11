Cimed officially sponsors Cruzeiro until the end of 2026; see the details

photo: Tiago Mattar/EM/DA Press Event in So Paulo to make the partnership official featured the right-back of Cruzeiro’s women’s team, Isa Fernandes (c) So Paulo – Cimed confirmed, this Tuesday (11), that it will be sponsoring Cruzeiro in a contract valid until the end of 2026.

The announcement was made at the company’s headquarters, in So Paulo, and was attended by the president of Cimed, Joo Adibe Marques, and directors of the Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) at Raposa.

Initially, Cimed will stamp its brand on the women’s team’s uniform, in addition to the men’s team’s goalkeeper shirts and the technical committee led by Paulo Pezzolano. The logo will still be in the captain’s range of both categories.

According to Cruzeiro, LED boards are planned for the games, brand exhibitions at Toca da Raposa II, in addition to the creation of a Cimed pharmacy in Mineiro and CT.

Cruzeiro will also receive vitamins and supplements from the pharmaceutical company at no cost to players in the celestial group.

“Sponsorship can never be a stuck project. We had a relationship, which turned into a marriage. Now we are going to start talking on a day-to-day basis to understand what the new directions are. But anything is possible”, said Lnin Franco, business director at Cruzeiro. .

long term partnership

“The objective of the long-term partnership when we talk about a four-year contract. At first, we knew that the objective was to understand this new moment of Brazilian football with the SAF that they set up. It was all very fast, with this model business, you speed up the situation. Now let’s take advantage of it”, projected Adibe.

“Cimed is starting to encourage other sponsors to look at football differently. Today, everyone fights to be the master of a shirt, but football is not just that. There are several properties that we hope to explore,” he added.

*The reporter traveled to So Paulo at the invitation of Cimed