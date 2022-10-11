Cloud Next 2022: Google Announces New for Gmail, Meet, Slides, Workspace and More

Google is announcing several new features for its services during Cloud Next 2022, a developer and partner conference. Some of the highlights include security improvements for Gmail, Meet and other tools for professionals that will be available starting today.

Starting with Gmail, this app and Google Calendar will receive device encryption in 2022 for Workspace Enterprise Plus and Education Standard/Plus users. Thus, it will be possible to control access and data sharing to prevent leaks, as in other Google apps since April.

















Remote Sharing Mode will also receive improvements in early 2023, when it will be possible to use it on Android phones, in addition to identifying those who are watching by name. Meet chat will also support custom emoji later this year. Speaking of presentations, Google Slides will support streaming videos in presentations with Speaker Spotlight in 2022 with slide control within Meet itself. This way, the presenter will be able to visualize his audience while showing the project.

Meetings via Meet will also have access to the real-time description mode, giving greater accessibility to the hearing-impaired at meetings later this week. Auto video framing is also coming this month, with advanced AI-driven options from Huddly in 2022 and Logitech in 2023. Meet will also receive a new SDK for add-ons for partners to embed apps within meetings, making them even more interactive, with viewers positioned on the right and the app on the left. of the screen. Figma will be the first to launch apps with this capability in early 2023.

















