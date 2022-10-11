Club publishes ticket schedule for the game against Vasco – Sport Club do Recife

After the victory over Cruzeiro, Sport returns to the field again at home, in Ilha do Retiro. Next Sunday (16), Leão faces Vasco, at 4 pm, for the 35th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. And tickets go on sale from this Tuesday (11), on the official platform of the Club.

Exclusive to members and owners, the first day of purchase starts at 4 pm, online. Check-in for members of the Gold, Red, Silver, Fan, 87 and Rubro-Negro categories will also be available and is released up to 24 hours before departure, subject to availability.

The physical sale, in turn, starts this Friday (14), from 9 am to 5 pm, at the social box office, exclusively for members. The general public can purchase tickets virtually from 4 pm this Wednesday (12) and, in person, from Friday (14) from 9 am to 5 pm, at the Arco box office.

On Saturday (15) the physical sale will have the same schedule at the respective box offices, while on Sunday (16) it goes until 17:15, subject to availability.

Discount on the first days of sale

As informed by the Club last Monday (10), tickets for this duel will have a price adjustment. However, there will be a 20% discount on the value of tickets in all sectors for fans who buy from Tuesday (11) until 11:59 pm on Thursday (13).

Ticket prices – from Tuesday (11) to 11:59 pm on Thursday (13), with a 20% discount

partners

– Social: BRL 44

– Headquarters grandstand: BRL 28

– Front bleachers: BRL 40

– Special Seats: BRL 48

– Extension Chairs: R$ 56

non-members

– Headquarters Bleachers: BRL 56/ BRL 28 (half)

– Front bleachers: BRL 80/ BRL 40 (half)

– Special Seats: BRL 96/ BRL 48 (half)

– Extension Chairs: BRL 112/ BRL 56 (half)

owners

– BRL 88/ BRL 44 (half)

Owner and Partner

– BRL 44

Ticket prices – from 00:00 on Friday (14)

partners

– Social: BRL 55

– Headquarters grandstand: BRL 35

– Front bleachers: BRL 50

– Special Seats: BRL 60

– Extension Chairs: R$ 70

non-members

– Main Bleachers: R$ 70/ R$ 35 (half) until the eve of the game.

– Front Bleachers: BRL 100/ BRL 50 (half)

– Special Seats: BRL 120/ BRL 60 (half)

– Extension Chairs: R$ 140/ R$ 70 (half)

– Visiting fans (Scoreboard bleachers): BRL 100/ BRL 50 (half). Sale on Sunday (16), from 11 am to 5:15 pm, at the visiting box office.

owners

– BRL 110/ BRL 55 (half)

Owner and Partner

– BRL 55

Game ticket exchange against CRB

Sport fans are still able to exchange unused tickets for the game against CRB, this Saturday (15), from 9 am to 5 pm, exclusively at the social box office.

To guarantee the new ticket, you must present the physical or online ticket of the CRB game, accompanied by CPF and official document with photo.

If you choose to attend another Leão match as home team on Ilha do Retiro, the fan must pay attention to the new dates for the exchange through the service of the chosen game.

Physical box office operations

Social

– Friday (14): 09:00 to 17:00

– Saturday (15): 09:00 to 17:00

– Sunday (16): 09:00 to 17:15

bow

– Friday (14): 09:00 to 17:00

– Saturday (15): 09:00 to 17:00

– Sunday (16): 09:00 to 17:15

Visitor

– Sunday (09): 11 am to 5:15 pm

All with the Note

Regarding the Todos Com a Nota (TCN) program, the dates and details for booking and picking up tickets will be announced shortly.