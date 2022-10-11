Contract guarantees return on investment from São Paulo for the purchase of Galoppo

The purchase of Giuliano Galoppo generated a series of questions from the fans and the press because of its controversial format. São Paulo spent around US$4 million in cryptocurrencies to have the Argentine midfielder revealed by Banfield, but he is certain that he will get the return on that investment, once a guarantee contract has been signed.

São Paulo, which currently has no pending issues with Banfield, relies on an investment contract worth US$6 million to create a fund, which relies on revenue from marketing properties, including that of SPFCPlay , a streaming service created by the current management and which was launched on the day of the Copa Sudamericana final.

In addition to SPFCPlay’s revenue, the fund should rely on values ​​from the display of brands on advertising boards. An LED panel on the intermediary ring of Morumbi, for example, is in the board’s plans for the exposure of partner companies.

Currently, São Paulo is in the final stage of bureaucratic procedures for raising funds for the investment fund. It is true that the club paid a large amount without having her in cash to buy Galoppo, but it did so with the certainty that it will be reimbursed.

The board decided to fund this investment because the transfer window was about to close, which would make it impossible to hire Galoppo, seen as strategic for the assembly of the 2023 squad and to fill the gap left by Gabriel Sara, sold to Norwich, from England.

As the amount to be raised by the fund is higher than what São Paulo spent to buy Giuliano Galoppo, the financial and football departments will decide the best way to use this difference.

Giuliano Galoppo has played 15 games for São Paulo so far, just three as a starter. As he arrived in the middle of the season, the Argentine has been facing the challenge of adapting as quickly as possible to the game model of coach Rogério Ceni and the characteristics of his new teammates.

Upcoming Tricolor games: 🗓 10/16 (Sunday), 4pm

🆚 Palm trees

🏟 Allianz Park 🗓 10/20 (Thursday), 8pm

🆚 Coritiba

🏟 Morumbi 🗓 10/23 (Sunday), 4pm

🆚 Youth

🏟 Alfredo Jaconi#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/DASNVJSSzu — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) October 10, 2022

Leave your comment