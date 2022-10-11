Corinthians reinforces actions to combat currency exchange and makes request for the final of the Copa do Brasil; understand

This Tuesday, on the eve of the big decision of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians reinforced its actions against the practice of currency exchange. For this, the alvinegro club returned to inspect the registrations in Fiel Torcedor and asked the fans not to buy tickets from third parties.

“We ask fans not to buy tickets from scalpers or third parties, in order to avoid possible impediment to entry into the Neo Química Arena at the time of ticket validation at the turnstiles of the stadium”, wrote the Parque São Jorge team in an official note.

At the end of the statement, the club makes it clear that it will not be responsible for illegal sales operated by third parties. And because of that, fake tickets or tickets that have already been validated by other users on the day of the match will not be accepted.

In the last week, it is worth mentioning, Corinthians made a massive block of suspected fraud in the Fiel Torcedor register. Asked about the matter at the shirt three launch event, Duilio Monteiro Alves confirmed the actions and guaranteed the right of reply.

“Corinthians will fight not to have money changers, the investigation was being carried out and we blocked 400 registrations and others are being analyzed. People are being warned and will have the right of defense“said the president of Timão.

See the full statement

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that the work of inspecting registrations at Fiel Torcedor is continuing with the aim of preventing irregularities. In addition, the fight against the practice of foreign exchange, prohibited by law, is highlighted in the Corinthians agenda.

For these reasons, we ask fans not to buy tickets from scalpers or third parties, in order to avoid a possible impediment to entry into the Neo Química Arena at the time of ticket validation at the stadium turnstiles.

All tickets were sold out for members of the Fiel Torcedor program and the club is not responsible for illegal sales operated by third parties.

We will continue our efforts to offer tickets at affordable prices in all games and to value, with discounts, those who always support Timão”wrote the Corinthians.

