Coritiba has a 72% chance of staying in Serie A, and Corinthians, 71% of being G-4 for Libertadores 2023 | statistical spy

Between the two teams, now, is Ceará, with 33 points, three more than Cuiabá, but with one less victory. Despite the disadvantage of one point in the classification, the potential of Ceará to continue in Serie A is greater than that of Coritiba due to the level of opponents they will face: apart from the rivals that are repeated in both campaigns (Internacional, Juventude, Corinthians and Cuiabá), Coritiba will face Athletico-PR, Fortaleza and Flamengo, from the top half of the leaderboard, while Ceará will face Atlético-GO, Fluminense and Avaí, two of them very threatened with relegation to Series B.

Ceará and Cuiabá face each other in the next round in a vital direct confrontation to define who will have more chances to follow in the first division next year. It will be a game. Cuiabá receives Coritiba in the last round.

Chances of staying in Serie A Club Stay in Serie A palm trees 100% International 100% Corinthians 100% Flamengo 100% Fluminense 100% Atlético-MG 100% Atletico-PR 100% America-MG 100% Botafogo 99.9% Sao Paulo 99.9% Strength 99.8% saints 99.6% Bragantino 99.3% Goiás 95.2% Ceará 74.6% coritiba 72.0% cuiabá 38.0% Atlético-GO 16.3% Hawaii 5.3% Youth 0.02%

Palmeiras drew away from home with Atlético-GO by 1 to 1 and extended their unbeaten streak in the Brasileirão to 16 games. As Internacional thrashed Goiás 4-2 at home, the advantage of the São Paulo team over the gaucho in the lead went from 12 points to ten points. With that, the probability of Palmeiras being champion varied from 99% to 98.35%. There are seven rounds to go until the end of the championship, with 21 points up for grabs.

In the next rounds, the Palmeiras will face the classic against São Paulo and Avaí, both at Alllianz Parque. Keeping the current difference of ten points, Palmeiras would guarantee the title after the 35th round. Internacional faces Botafogo in the 32nd round and Coritiba in the 33rd, both as visitors.

In partnership with economist Bruno Imaizumi, we analyzed all the shots recorded by Espião Statístico in 3,728 Brasileirões games since the 2013 edition, which serve as a parameter to measure the current productivity of teams in attack and defense based on the goal expectation (xG ), internationally consolidated metric. The data helps to calculate the chances of each team winning the remaining games, making 10 thousand simulations for each game to be played, which results in the percentages in the table below. The methodology used is explained at the end of the text.

Title chances in the Brasileirão Club chances palm trees 98.35% International 1.57% Corinthians 0.08%

Finalist of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians was another big winner of the round. Due to a combination of results, the 2-1 victory over Athletico-PR increased the chances of the Corinthians team finishing the Brasileirão in the G-4 from 23.4% to 71.2%, which guarantees a direct spot in the group stage. of Libertadores.

The defeat of Fluminense and the draw of Atlético-MG, both as home teams, had a strong influence on the growth of Corinthians. Tricolor had a 70.2% chance of G-4 and now has a 35.8% chance after falling at home to América-MG by 0-2. Atlético-MG had a 41.3% chance of G- 4 and with a 0-0 tie against Ceará, it now has 34.9%.

But the explanation for the rise of Corinthians is not so simple. With only seven rounds left to play, each result impacts the teams’ chances more. In addition to winning the round, Corinthians will face Goiás and Fluminense, who lost, Ceará and Atlético-MG, who drew, and Santos, Flamengo and Coritiba, who won. That is, of the next seven opponents, three improved their performances.

Flamengo, for example, will face América-MG, Santos, Corinthians and Coritiba, who won this round, Atlético-MG, who drew, and Juventude and Avaí, who lost, but are already coming from bad campaigns. Of the seven opponents, four won, which statistically makes the flamengo mission a little more difficult. Rubro-Negro will be home in the direct confrontation with Corinthians.

Chances of going to Libertadores Club Odds of G-4 Odds of G-6 palm trees 100% 100% International 95.8% 99.7% Corinthians 71.2% 94.5% Flamengo 49.8% 86.6% Fluminense 35.8% 78.2% Atlético-MG 34.9% 77.5% Atletico-PR 10.4% 42.4% America-MG 1.1% 8.3% Botafogo 0.6% 5.5% Sao Paulo 0.3% 3.2% Strength 0.1% 2.6% saints 0% 1.0% Bragantino 0% 0.6% Goiás 0% 0.1%

We present the statistical probabilities based on the parameters of the “Expected Goals” or “Goals Expectation” (xG) model, a metric consolidated in the analysis of data that has as a reference the shots recorded by the Statistical Spy in 3,728 Brasileirão games since the edition of 2013.

The variables considered in the model are: (1) the distance and angle of the shot in relation to the goal; (2) if the shot was made face to face with the goalkeeper; (3) if it was made without the presence of the goalkeeper; (4) the body part used to complete; (5) whether the finish was first-time, straightened or loaded; whether the kick was made with the player’s good or bad leg; (6) the origin of the play (penalty, corner, cross, direct foul, steal, throw-in, etc.); (7) whether assistance was provided from within the area; (8) the position in which the athlete plays; (9) kick force indicators; (10) the market value of teams in each season from Transfermarkt website data (as a proxy for squad quality); (11) game time; (12) the age of the player; (13) the goalkeeper’s height in plays originating from overhead balls; (14) the difference in the score at the time of each submission.

Out of every hundred shots from the half-moon, for example, only seven turn into a goal. So, a half moon shot has a goal expectation (xG) of about 0.07. Each position on the field has a different expectation of a shot turning into a goal, which increases if it is a counterattack because there are fewer opponents to avoid the completion of the play. Each score is added up over the course of the match to arrive at a team’s total xG in each game. This variation indicates the chances of teams to beat each opponent and, from there, the chance of clubs to finish the championship in each position is calculated.

The model used in the analysis follows a statistical distribution called Bivariate Poisson, which calculates the probabilities of events (in this case, the goals of each team) to happen within a certain time interval (the game). To arrive at the predictions about the chances of each team finishing the championship in each position, the Monte Carlo method was used, which basically relies on simulations to generate results. For each game not yet played, we run ten thousand simulations.