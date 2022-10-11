Cruzeiro and Cimed announce sponsorship agreement until 2026, in São Paulo

What was expected a few weeks ago, happened this Tuesday morning (11): Cruzeiro sealed its new sponsorship, with Cimed, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Brazil. The agreement was officially announced at the company’s headquarters, in São Paulo, with the presence of a reporter from The Sports Time.

This is the first major partnership of the Ronaldo Phenomenon era, since he took over the celestial Football Society (SAF). The link will run until the end of 2026 and includes Raposa’s women’s football, with the logo stamped on the girls’ home kit.

Regarding the men’s team, the firm will be on the shirt of the goalkeepers and the coaching staff of Paulo Pezzolano.

In addition to the millionaire financial contribution, whose exact value has not yet been disclosed, Cimed will be the official supplier of vitamin and supplementary products for athletes. In addition, there will be advertising at the games, at Toca da Raposa and training and travel uniforms.

The contract also provides for the construction of a Cimed pharmacy in Gigante da Pampulha.

Cimed is headquartered in Pouso Alegre, in the south of Minas Gerais, where its manufacturing complex is located; the central distribution center and the print shop are located in São Sebastião da Bela Vista, in the same region. The company is already in the sports field: it is one of the official sponsors of the Brazilian soccer team.

Cimed has more than 600 products in its portfolio and is present in 90% of Brazilian pharmacies. In the expansion phase of the brand, until 2024, the goal is to earn R$ 3 billion per year.