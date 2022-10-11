Cruzeiro and Cimed: know the main points of the contract

On Tuesday morning (11) Cruzeiro sealed its sponsorship with Cimed, announced at a press conference in São Paulo, which was attended by the report of The Sports Time. Check out, below, the main points of the star club’s contract with one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the country:

Contract duration: until the end of 2026

Exposure on the women’s team shirts: logo stamped on the main uniform.

Exposure on the men’s team uniform: logo stamped on the goalkeeper’s shirt.

Exhibition on the technical commission uniform: logo stamped on the sports equipment of the entire commission commanded by Paulo Pezzolano.

Captain Sash: The brand will also appear on the male and female team sashes.

Contract value: not disclosed

Products: Cimed will be the official supplier of vitamin and supplementary products for athletes.

Advertising: Cimed will be responsible for advertising at the games, at Toca da Raposa and also on training and travel uniforms.

Pharmacy: the contract also provides for the construction of a Cimed pharmacy in Mineirão.

The scope of the contract also focuses on digital assets, such as mini documentaries, signed frames and challenges that aim to engage fans.

Details about Cruzeiro’s new sponsor:

Cimed is one of the official sponsors of the Brazilian team and is headquartered in Pouso Alegre, in the south of Minas Gerais, where its manufacturing complex is located – while the central distribution center and the print shop are located in São Sebastião da Bela Vista, in the same region. Cimed has more than 600 products in its portfolio and is present in 90% of Brazilian pharmacies. In the expansion phase of the brand, until 2024, the goal is to earn R$ 3 billion per year.

Other Cimed sponsorships in the sports area:

The first club sponsored by Cimed was Vila Nova de Goiás, in 2001. In addition, the company also sponsored Avaí, the Unisul/Cimed men’s volleyball project, Cimed Esporte Clube (men’s volleyball), Palmeiras (specific sponsorship, with the brand Cimed generics), the Cimed Racing stock car team, Voxx Racing, in addition to Grêmio, Figueirense, Portuguesa, Santos, Botafogo, Fluminense, América, Vitória and the volleyball teams, in addition to the Men’s and Women’s Superleagues and the Volleyball Circuit Beach.