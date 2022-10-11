Cruzeiro announces sponsorship agreement for women’s and men’s football; see details | cruise

Cruzeiro announced, this Tuesday, a sponsorship agreement with CIMED, a pharmaceutical company. The agreement is valid until December 2026 and was detailed at an event at the company’s headquarters, with the presence of journalists, in São Paulo.

The partnership will involve men’s and women’s football, stamping the brand on the uniforms, but also focusing on digital assets, such as mini-documentaries, signed paintings and challenges. The company’s goal is to engage Cruzeiro fans, who led digital rankings throughout the year.

Regarding the uniforms, the brand will be displayed on the women’s team shirt (on the front, below the collar). In the men’s team, the company will be disclosed on the goalkeeper and coaching staff uniforms. The captain’s armbands of both teams will also have the pharmaceutical logo. Isa Fernandes, side of the celestial team, was present at the event.

The financial details of the partnership were not disclosed by the parties, but the agreement is one of the main ones since the arrival of Ronaldo’s team at Cruzeiro, earlier this year. The pharmaceutical company plans to invest more than R$ 20 million in national football by 2023. Recently, the company announced a partnership with Palmeiras, and is also a sponsor of the CBF teams.

Like several other sectors of Cruzeiro, the business department was reformulated by the SAF management team. Thinking about the financial restructuring of the club, which has had difficulties generating revenue in recent years, the sector is seen as one of the main “assets” in search of a breather in the coffers.

Cruzeiro’s idea is to increase revenue from partnerships with companies, aiming not only to expose the brands on the uniforms, but also to expand digital agreements, as part of the agreement with the pharmaceutical company.