Cruzeiro: Cimed admits interest in buying arena naming rights in MG

So Paulo – Cimed’s CEO, Joo Adibe Marques admitted, this Tuesday (11), when he formalized the sponsorship contract for Cruzeiro, that the pharmaceutical company is interested in investing in the eventual purchase of naming rights for an arena in Minas Gerais.
“Cimed is interested in looking at these arenas, especially the arenas in Minas Gerais,” he said. “It’s not up to Cimed. It’s up to a pool of investors to know what we can do for fans,” he added.
Adibe also recalled that Cimed is from Minas Gerais and is located in Pouso Alegre, a city in the south of Minas Gerais. “We are in a city today in the south of Minas, already a tip for everyone (laughs)”, concluded the businessman.
Miner’s Administration
“I would be very pleased if Mineiro is in the hands of a club from Minas, especially if it is Cruzeiro. Talks are ongoing, there is already a company, which is the concessionaire of Mineiro, and the contract will be respected. But, everything in contractual terms , as long as the foreseen fines are honored, it can be done”, said Zema Rdio Itatiaia.
Minas Arena contests and claims that the higher value.
