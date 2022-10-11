Cruzeiro: Cimed admits interest in buying arena naming rights in MG

photo: Tiago Mattar/EM/DA Press

Joo Adibe Marques, CEO of Cimed, spoke about the possibility of the company buying arena naming rights in Minas

So Paulo – Cimed’s CEO, Joo Adibe Marques admitted, this Tuesday (11), when he formalized the sponsorship contract for Cruzeiro, that the pharmaceutical company is interested in investing in the eventual purchase of naming rights for an arena in Minas Gerais.

“Cimed is interested in looking at these arenas, especially the arenas in Minas Gerais,” he said. “It’s not up to Cimed. It’s up to a pool of investors to know what we can do for fans,” he added.

Adibe also recalled that Cimed is from Minas Gerais and is located in Pouso Alegre, a city in the south of Minas Gerais. “We are in a city today in the south of Minas, already a tip for everyone (laughs)”, concluded the businessman.

Today, Cruzeiro plays its games in Mineiro and has a one-off contract with Minas Arena, the concessionaire that manages the stadium. The club, however, is studying possibilities to improve performance with games as home team.

Miner’s Administration

The politician recalled, on the occasion, that, for this to happen, Ronaldo, the majority shareholder of Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF), needs to pay the amount of the termination fine of the contract with Minas Arena.

“I would be very pleased if Mineiro is in the hands of a club from Minas, especially if it is Cruzeiro. Talks are ongoing, there is already a company, which is the concessionaire of Mineiro, and the contract will be respected. But, everything in contractual terms , as long as the foreseen fines are honored, it can be done”, said Zema Rdio Itatiaia.

In an interview with supersportsin August of this year, the Mining Infrastructure Secretary, Fernando Marcato, said that the estimated value of the termination would be R$ 400 million.

Minas Arena contests and claims that the higher value.

*The reporter traveled to So Paulo at the invitation of Cimed

