Cruzeiro: João Adibe, CEO of Cimed, promises ‘historic partnership’ with Raposa

Cruzeiro is very close to announcing Cimed, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Brazil, as a major sponsor of the club for the next season. The objective of the celestial board is to obtain more financial resources to reinforce the cast, which will return to the Serie A after three years.

Although the star club has not yet announced its newest sponsor, João Adibe, CEO of Cimed, made a revelation on his official Instagram account. In a question box in the stories, João was asked if he would sponsor the ‘biggest in Minas’. The answer: “Much more than a sponsorship, a historic PARTNERSHIP is coming!” ended up causing an uproar on the networks.

Recently, João Adibe published on his Instagram account a photo with the Cruzeiro shield, without caption. As a result, suspicions that Cimed would be the “heavyweight” sponsor that Ronaldo Fenômeno, owner of SAF do Cruzeiro, had promised increased.

This Monday (10), Adibe made a countdown of the future partnership with Cruzeiro, which should be announced in the next few hours. In another post, a man appears wearing a yellow sweatshirt with the Cruzeiro badge at the height of the chest, and the name Cimed is written on the back.

Last week, Palmeiras, Adibe’s club, announced Cimed as a new sponsor. According to the CEO, besides green, his new favorite color is blue.

Cimed is headquartered in Pouso Alegre, in the south of Minas Gerais, where its manufacturing complex is located; the central distribution center and the print shop are located in São Sebastião da Bela Vista.