Cruzeiro manager Ronaldo makes a bet and says who will win the Ballon d’Or

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Ronaldo believes Benzema will win the Ballon d’Or award Owner of 90% of shares in SAF do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo is betting that French striker Karim Benzema will be awarded the Golden Ball award, granted by France Football magazine, this year. The event will take place on the 17th of October.

“I believe that Benzema takes the award this year. For me, this year is his, both as the best player in Europe and the best in the world”, said Fenmeno, in an interview. betfair.

Today, Ronaldo highlights the talent of the Frenchman who plays for Real Madrid. “Benzema deserves the Ballon d’Or. I’ve been saying that for years and I’ve been criticized for it, but he deserves it, a great striker”, declared Ronaldo.

Brazilian team’s idol, Ronaldo Nazrio won the Golden Ball award from France Football magazine twice. The first time was in 1997, when he played for Internazionale de Milo. The striker won for the second time after participating in the conquest of the fifth championship with the Brazilian team, in 2002. In addition, Ronaldo was also elected by FIFA as the best player in the world three times, in 1996, 1997 and 2002.

anthological goal

October 12, 1996 was special for Ronaldo – not just for the 5-1 victory over Compostela in the Spanish Championship, but mainly for the anthological goal scored 26 years ago, in his first year as a Barcelona signing.

The then young player, just 20 years old, stole the ball in midfield, went on the attack, made 14 touches on the ball, and, in 12 seconds of play, dribbled more than five opponents before finishing and scoring a beautiful goal.

FIFA only created the Pusks Award in 2009, which honors legendary Hungarian star Ferenc Pusks and rewards the most beautiful goal of each year since then. But many fans argue that, if the award had already existed in 1996, he would have recognized Fenmeno’s goal that year. The ace joined in the fun when he commented on the fact in an interview betfair.

“I agree with the fans (laughs). It was one of the most beautiful goals I’ve scored and it would have been worthy of a Puskas Award, but the 90’s were one of the best for football, there were many stars and, certainly, there were other deserving goals that year. “, added Ronaldo.