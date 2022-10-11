Dakota Johnson Adopts Classic Madame Web Look In New Set Images | Marvel

Madame Web/Internet/Reproduction

With his recordings going in full swing, after shaking the internet with leaked images of his villain, in new images from the set of Madame Webthe actress Dakota Johnson seems to adopt the heroine’s classic look.

Having started working on sets just a few months ago, the feature film by Sony starring the famous actress from Fifty Shades of greyis another production that enters the role to expand the universe of the gallery of characters of Spider man for screens, such as Venom and morbius have already started.

Although much evidence has shown that Dakota Johnson would bring to life a more youthful version of Madame Web in his own film, new leaked images from his set of recordings catch the star with what appears to be a white wig, which would indicate that the film must be following the parameters of the character’s best known look in the productions of his publisher, in addition to the actress is hiding her costume.

Check the images Right below:

📎 Novas fotos do set #MadameWeb mostram Dakota Johnson com um cabelo branco, assim como cabelo da personagem nos quadrinhos. pic.twitter.com/cCCEkAxrSM — Avengers Assemble BR (@AAssembleBR) October 11, 2022

Dakota Johnson, the amazing cast of Madame Web and more!

In addition to Dakota Johnson leading the team of actors, it is still worth mentioning that the cast is also composed of the Emmy nominees, Adam Scott and Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts and among other names. While the direction is in the hands of SJ Clarkson, the screenplay for the adaptation was written by Burk Sharpless.

After postponements, Madame Web currently has a premiere date set to hit theaters in February 15, 2024.