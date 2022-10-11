Deadline is until the end of THIS week!

CadÚnico has been well known by the population. This is because it is the database created by the Federal Government to register all people who are in a situation of social vulnerability.

Knowing this, it is very important that families seek to keep their data updated on this platform. This is because the bodies responsible for the benefits carry out searches from time to time.

CadÚnico update

The Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) is responsible for integrating people who are in social vulnerability into programs such as Auxílio Brasil, Vale-Gás and also the Social Tariff.

Therefore, it is possible to understand that it is an organizational tool used by the Government to understand which families are within the eligibility criteria for each benefit. Therefore, it is expected that people keep their records up to date.

Recently, families that had not updated their information for a longer time were invited to carry out the process. However, the date to do so is running out. Those who do not update their information may have their benefit blocked soon and with the possibility of cancellation after the month of December.

The process to update the registration is quite quick and easy. With this, it is important to carry out the process so as not to lose your benefits and have to go back to the waiting lines.

Know more: FREE links? Discover another benefit of CadÚnico!

It is necessary?

First of all, it is very important to understand that the update is mandatory for all people who are registered in CadÚnico. this process has always been necessary to be done. Therefore, it must occur every two years.

Another moment that forces users to carry out updates is in case of modifications to the family. Among them we can mention some such as:

weddings;

deaths;

births;

Address change;

School change;

Change in income;

Departure of a family member.

That is, all issues that modify family formation, as well as users’ income, must be informed by the beneficiaries. This process should preferably be done as soon as possible.

Every two years, even if there is no change, it is necessary to update the data.

How to perform?

The process can be done through the internet itself for some families. For this, it is necessary to enter the CadÚnico application, which can be downloaded for Android: https://bit.ly/3baLnbE or iOS: https://apple.co/3z7I3pV.

Once this is done, just enter the platform and choose the “Simple Consultation” option. When entering the next page, there are three situations that can show the status of your family’s registration.

The first of these is the green square. It indicates that your registration is already up to date and no update is required. Already, when the color is yellow, it is necessary to be aware because your information is already close to being reviewed.

The most dangerous case is the options in red. In this situation, it is necessary to carry out the modification as soon as possible. However, what many people don’t know is that there is the possibility of doing it over the internet.

To do this, simply choose the option “Registration update by confirmation”. This option is in the area below the red square. However, it is necessary to point out that this process can only be done if the person does not need to modify any information.

In a situation of change, the family responsible must come in person to one of the units of the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS).

See too: Deadline to update data on CadÚnico is coming to an end: don’t waste time!