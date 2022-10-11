Death on the Nile Sequel Has Fewer Stars

Death on the Nile, despite the star-studded cast, did not win over the public. The film about the eponymous story of Agatha Christie (1890-1976) featured high-profile names such as Gal Gadot and controversial actors such as Armie Hammer, but it was far from successful. Next franchise feature, A Haunting in Venice decided to go in a different direction with fewer stars.

20th Century Studios surprised by announcing the cast of the sequel to Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. Despite the release of the second film in 2022, the studio confirmed the third plot of the saga a few months later. Retired Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) will have to deal with new faces in his next investigation.

According to Deadline, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio and Michelle Yeoh will star in A Haunting in Venice with Kenneth Branagh. A cast of less weight than the previous chapters.

Among the highlights are Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey and Michelle Yeoh. Respectively, the trio starred in 50 Shades of Gray (2015), One Night Out (2010) and Everything Everywhere at Once (2022). However, the roles of the stars have not yet been revealed.

Haunting in Venice will celebrate Detective Poirot’s return. In the post-World War II context (1939-1945), Branagh’s character lives in exile from cities full of glamour. But when he participates in a séance, his life changes forever.

In a decaying building, the seance turns into a murder scene. During the occasion, a guest is mysteriously killed. And, of course, Poirot will try to find the culprit. But unlike the other films, Hercule faces a macabre universe full of secrets.

Haunting in Venice does not yet have a release date in theaters. Death on the Nile is available on Star+. Watch the trailer for the mystery in Africa below: