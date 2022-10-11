Death Stranding | Actor teases mystery about sequel

Apparently, the Death Stranding sequel is getting closer and closer to being revealed, as the original game’s actor teased.

Using his social networks, the actor Tommie Earl Jenkinswho interpreted die-hardman in the game, teased fans by commenting, “Something is coming! Are you ready?”

It is not possible to be sure what he is talking about, but the suggestion that it is something related to the sequence of Death Stranding happens due to the events of the recension, where Hideo Kojima has been revealing more and more news about his new and mysterious game.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is available with several new elements compared to the original game, including all-new story missions.

From the legendary director Hideo Kojimaa genre-defying experience emerges, even greater in the Director’s Cut.

In the future, a mysterious event known as Death Stranding has opened a passageway between the living and the dead, resulting in grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the ruined world, scarred by a desolate society.

Playing as Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the survivors of a devastated America.

Will you be able to reunite this shattered world, one step at a time?