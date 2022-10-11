Discover the 7 main types of digital influencers

Influencers have changed the way big brands interact with their consumers on the internet, and today Influence Marketing is one of the most effective strategies for businesses that want to improve their recognition in the market and boost sales.

But before you look for influencers for advertising campaigns for your business, according to research by the multinational Nielsen, there are more than 500,000 digital influencers in Brazil. It’s important to know the different types of influencers and how they fit into your marketing strategy.

Check out the 7 types of digital influencers below, according to Bia Granja, co-founder of YouPix.

Influence parameters

It is important that we understand the main parameters to differentiate the types of digital influencers. According to Bia Granja, co-founder of YouPix, one of the largest business consultancies for the creator economy, there are 3 main factors:

Range: audience size;

audience size; Resonance: repercussion and capacity and engagement with the audience;

repercussion and capacity and engagement with the audience; Relevance: fit with the subject or brand values.

Types of Digital Influencers

top celebrity

These have a great range and resonance. However, they are of low relevance. These influencers talk about diverse and more general subjects, tend to please audiences with different tastes.

If your main goal is to make the brand better known, this type of influencer is recommended.

However, it is important to note that your sales power is not as great as other types of influencers you will find on this list.

As an example, we can mention Felipe Neto, with more than 16 million followers on Instagram and 44.6 million subscribers on YouTube.



Felipe Neto Influencer Top Celebrity | Instagram: Playback.

Fit Celebrity

This type of influencer has a good balance between the 3 parameters. It’s every company’s dream! Because these influencers, in addition to having a great reach and resonance that allow your brand to be propagated in a hot vehicle, they also have a high relevance, which makes advertising campaigns have more sales power.

The big problem is that due to all this mix of benefits, advertising with Fit Celebrities has a higher market price than with other types of influencers.

As an example, we can mention Thássia Naves, a digital influencer who talks a lot about fashion and closes advertising campaigns with major brands in the segment.



Thássia Naves Influencer Fit Celebrity | Instagram: Playback.

Authority

If your goal is to work on your brand awareness and sales, but on a smaller scale, invest in authority type influencers.

With a smaller reach than the other two types of influencers above, but well qualified, with a lot of resonance and relevance.

Influencers with these characteristics dominate a certain subject and therefore are well respected within a segment, community or even region.

A great example of this type of influencer is Nathalia Arcuri, who is an expert in finance, in the financial education segment.



Nathalia Arcuri influencer Authority in the financial education segment | Instagram: Playback.

ecosystem

It is a set of followers from the same segment that can promote the same brand. Thus, it is possible to create sovereignty in a certain niche, using an ecosystem of influencers with low reach, but high relevance and medium resonance.

Today there are several influencers who talk about the same subject as decoration, entrepreneurship, games etc.

The blogs Casinha Arrumada, Limão na Água, Homens da Casa and Organize sem Frescuras are some examples that deal with decoration, design and organization of houses. They can partner with the same brand that offers products or services for that niche.



Blog Organize with no frills | Image: Reproduction.

TrendSetter

This type of influencer has great authority in certain matters and is known as a leader of causes and discussions.

This influencer is suitable for brands that want to reaffirm their positioning and align their values ​​with TrendSetters who are known for their strong values ​​that are imprinted in their communications.

However, this category will hardly be linked to brands that are not relevant to their audience, that is, values ​​that are very much in line with their own.

Actress Brie Larson, who starred with participation in the Marvel movies as Captain Marvel, dictates fashion trends and is considered a born “fashionista”.



Brie Larson Actress and Fashion Trendsetter | Instagram: Playback.

Journalist

The journalist can work in a wide variety of media, so it has a high reach. However, it is worth remembering that its relevance and resonance depend on how much this type of influencer is engaged with the topic at hand.

The journalist type tends to be more analytical about the subjects they cover and is able to help brands well in building awareness and brand awareness campaigns. In addition, they like to work with unpublished market information.

As an example, we can mention the journalist from Mirante, presenter of the Daqui program and digital influencer Heloisa Batalha.



Heloisa Batalha Journalist and digital influencer | Instagram: Playback.

Internal Audience

This type refers to your company’s human capital!

Despite the low audience and resonance, their mission is to humanize and disseminate the brand’s culture and values, which gives it relevance and authority.

