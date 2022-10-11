DJ Snake partner of Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Anitta confirms show in Brazil

hitmaker known for the song/meme”Turn Down for What” performs on November 5th in São Paulo

Credit: disclosure

Hitmaker with billions of streams in partnerships with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and even Anitta, DJ Snake confirms unique show in Brazil on its 2022 world tour. The Frenchman performs on the day november 5that the Laroc Club, in Valinhos, in the interior of São Paulo. The opening is on behalf of the Brazilian djs, Bhaskar, Felguk, Bruno Be, Mister Ruiz, Music Mates and Tata Gabriela.

DJ Snake is known worldwide for mixing hip-hop elements with electronic music. He exploded in 2013, with the track “Turn Down For What”, a feat with Lil Jon, which became a meme on social media to express irony. Two years later, it was the turn of the hit “Lean On”, along with Major Lazer and MØ, which won a Brazilian version “Open Bar”, responsible for launching the singer Pabllo Vittar in Brazilian pop music.

In 2016, DJ Snake released his debut album “Encore”, whose single “Let Me Love You” is sung by Justin Bieber. The partnership with Selena Gomez came three years later with the track “Taki Taki” and in 2021 on the single “Selfish Love” from the singer’s Spanish EP. In the second album “Carte Blanche” (2019), DJ Snake once again approaches the Latin beats with the single “Fuego”, a partnership with the Brazilian Anitta, in addition to Sean Paul and Tainy.

DJ Snake also has partnerships with J Balvin (“Loco Contigo” / 2019), Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa, from Blackpink, in “SG” (2021). The latest single is “Disco Maghreb” (2022). The international tour passes through Canada and Chile before the show in Brazil and then moves on to the United States, India, Indonesia and Thailand. Tickets for the show in São Paulo are available on the platform join (https://cutt.ly/kV6h2ji).

Service:

DJ Snake Show in Sao Paulo

Date: november 5th

Place: Laroc Club (Rod. Dom Pedro I, km 118 – Bairro dos Lopes, Valinhos, SP)

Opening the gates: 4 pm

tickets: Join (https://cutt.ly/kV6h2ji)

Values (1st lot): BRL 85 (lane) and BRL 130 (vip area)

Parental rating: 18 years

Information: www.laroc.club